What took so long? Ohio State's decision to honor Jim Tressel in the Ring of Honor isn't complicated

Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork led one of the most prominent figures in Buckeye football history into Ohio Stadium’s locker room last Monday. That mythical figure, now the Lt. Governor of the state of Ohio, had no idea what awaited him inside.

Jim Tressel, who spent 13 years as Ohio State’s head football coach, walked through the doors with his wife, Ellen. Inside the locker room, a group of former players, including linebackers Bobby Carpenter and James Laurinaitis, defensive lineman Doug Worthington, current head coach Ryan Day, and many others, had gathered.

It was a surprise. That was the moment Tressel, who led Ohio State to the 2002 national championship, learned he’d be inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor, marked by a permanent sign next to legendary coach Woody Hayes, which lines the C-Deck inside the stadium. Tressel will be one of only three Ohio State coaches with stadium signs, joining Hayes and Paul Brown.

Tressel, holding back a lifetime of emotion, struggled to find words. When he found them, he delivered them like a polished politician, fitting now that he is one after spending years coaching with the nickname, “The Senator.”

“Thank you guys,” Tressel said, pointing at his former players and holding back tears. “My dad came here in 1943 as a freshman for Paul Brown. Then he went away to war and never got back. To have my name up there, it’s really his name. It’s all about the players and all about the team. I know we used to have long meetings, but I’m speechless.”

What took so long?

If there were ever a human being who embodied the state of Ohio and Buckeye tradition, it’s Tressel. From the moment he was introduced as head coach at halftime of an Ohio State-Michigan basketball game on Jan. 18, 2001, when he delivered his iconic “310 days” speech, through the 2002 national title and the seven (yes, seven) Big Ten titles, he was all Buckeye the entire way.

Some people may view this as complicated, given that his Ohio State tenure ended amid the infamous “TatGate” scandal, in which he lied to the NCAA to shield his players from the scrutiny that would have followed after they broke nonsensical rules. Tressel made a mistake, but given how the sport has evolved, the entire “scandal” seems like a Saturday Night Live skit, not something that should tarnish the legacy of an otherwise great man and legendary coach.

When Ohio State fans think about Tressel, they don’t think about “TatGate.” They think about his 106-22 record over 10 seasons as a head coach, though he’s only recognized for having a 94-22 record after the Buckeyes were stupidly forced to vacate 12 wins from the 2010 season due to NCAA sanctions. Fans remember his 9-1 record against Michigan, keeping the promise he made the first time he addressed them with a microphone in his hand. Zooming out, Tressel took over for John Cooper, who went 2-10-1 against Michigan, and restored Ohio State’s footing in the rivalry and probably saved the Buckeyes from a rare program downswing.

Tressel, affectionately known as “The Vest,” personified Ohio. He leaned on relationships across the state, cultivated the area’s top talent, and developed them into All-Americans, NFL Draft picks, and, most importantly, champions. Tressel is Ohio State, as he famously said: “I can’t believe God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye, because there’s nothing like it.”

It took 16 years for Tressel to receive this honor, which will be officially announced when the program unveils his stadium sign during Ohio State’s season-opener against Ball State on Sept. 5. The last person to be enshrined was quarterback Troy Smith, who was inducted in 2014 after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season in 2006.

Funny enough, Smith only arrived at Ohio State as the last offer in the 2002 recruiting class after Tressel blindly trusted then-Cleveland (Ohio) Glennville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. about saving him a roster spot. Tressel didn’t even have a position for Smith. He ultimately developed into one of the best quarterbacks in program history.

It makes you wonder whether Ohio State waited twice as long for Tressel as it did for Smith because of how his tenure ended, or whether it is just more cut-and-dried when you win the Heisman. Former athletic director Gene Smith told On3 this week that there was no intentional delay in honoring Tressel as a result of “TatGate.”

Smith, now retired and living in Scottsdale, Ariz., was the athletic director who accepted Tressel’s resignation on Memorial Day in 2011. But that doesn’t mean the longtime Ohio State athletic director lacks respect and love for Tressel. In reality, Smith has a deep appreciation for what Tressel accomplished in Columbus.

“It’s complicated based on individual legacy,” Smith told On3. “The reason Jim fits so well, he’s from Ohio. His dad was a great college football coach in Ohio. He’s won championships at Youngstown State, which were phenomenal. He was the athletic director there. People forget that he was the athletic director and football coach there, president at Youngstown State, and ultimately Lt. Governor. So, when you think of his impact on people in all of those roles in Ohio, it’s significant. Really significant. That’s 88 counties that all helped build Ohio Stadium when it did. His impact across that state is similar. Go anywhere. Really.

“I think you have to look at each individual case differently and separately. I just don’t know what a single national championship is yet. I mean, there’s recognition for that, but it’s got to be more than that.”

The two coaches who succeeded Tressel, Urban Meyer and Day, have both won national titles. Meyer ushered the Buckeyes into the modern era of college football, setting the table for dominance over the past 15 years, now maintained by Day. The assumption is that a national title from a coach gets you into the Ring of Honor. Maybe that means Day and Meyer are next.

But as Smith pointed out, it isn’t just about titles. The program’s motto has famously been “You win with people” since Hayes coined the phrase. Tressel wasn’t just a national champion at Ohio State; he exemplified that mantra. He’s all Buckeye.

It took him too long to earn this honor.

Ohio Stadium would have been incomplete without his name up there.

It’s complete now. And the decision wasn’t complicated at all.