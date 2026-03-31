Where is Minnesota in the first SP+ rankings for the 2026 season?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his first 2026 SP+ rankings for the 2026 season on Monday morning.

Penn State football is in the top 25 in the first 2026 SP+ rankings from ESPN’s Bill Connelly. The Golden Gophers didn’t crack the top 25, but find themselves ranked within the top 50, coming in at No. 45.

There are a few surprises at the top of the rankings with Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Indiana ranked first through fifth, while Texas, Texas Tech, Miami, Texas A&M, and LSU round out the top 10.

The S&P rankings are especially high on Minnesota’s defense, ranking it as the No. 24 defense in the country this spring. The Gophers’ offense isn’t viewed as highly, being ranked middle of the pack at No. 71. The Gophers’ special teams, however, is considered among the worst in the country, ranked 125th.

You can see Connelly’s full first SP+ rankings here.

Minnesota enters the 2026 season coming off its second-straight 8-5 campaign while being led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey. The Golden Gophers have won eight or more games in four of their last five seasons and five of their last seven seasons dating back to 2019.

Minnesota’s full 2026 schedule with FPI rankings

September 3 vs Eastern Illinois – NR

September 12 vs Mississippi State – No. 52

September 19 vs Akron – No. 127

September 26 at Washington – No. 21

October 3 vs Michigan – No. 14

October 10 at Purdue – No. 82

October 24 vs Iowa – No. 22

October 31 at Indiana – No. 5

November 7 vs UCLA – No. 46

November 14 at Penn State – No. 17

November 21 vs Northwestern – No. 49

November 28 at Wisconsin – No. 61

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