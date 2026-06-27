Where every Notre Dame freshman ranks in EA Sports College Football 27

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame signed the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Before those freshmen get their first opportunity to make their collegiate debuts, they’ll be able to see themselves in a video game.

Earlier this week, EA Sports College Football released player ratings for College Football 27. The game also assigned ratings for each player’s speed, strength, agility, change of direction, injury durability and awareness.

Here’s a look at how EA Sports College Football 27 rated 12 Notre Dame freshmen, ranked from lowest to highest overall rating.

12: Quarterback Teddy Jarrard — 70 overall

Speed: 74

Strength: 63

Agility: 75

Change of direction: 73

Injury: 90

Awareness: 72

T-10: Punter Jasper Scaife — 72 overall

Speed: 68

Strength: 51

Agility: 65

Change of direction: 64

Injury: 92

Awareness: 58

T-10: Quarterback Noah Grubbs — 72 overall

Speed: 83

Strength: 64

Agility: 85

Change of direction: 83

Injury: 92

Awareness: 65

T-9: Cornerback Ayden Pouncey — 75 overall

Speed: 89

Strength: 50

Agility: 90

Change of direction: 87

Injury: 87

Awareness: 69

T-9: Offensive tackle Charlie Thom — 75 overall

Speed: 68

Strength: 80

Agility: 79

Change of direction: 76

Injury: 92

Awareness: 71

8: Offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh — 77 overall

Speed: 73

Strength: 82

Agility: 76

Change of direction: 67

Injury: 90

Awareness: 70

7: Defensive tackle Elijah Golden — 78 overall

Speed: 85

Strength: 80

Agility: 75

Change of direction: 71

Injury: 88

Awareness: 67

T-3: Tight end Ian Premer — 81 overall

Speed: 85

Strength: 68

Agility: 83

Change of direction: 83

Injury: 90

Awareness: 71

T-3: Safety Joey O’Brien — 81 overall

Speed: 91

Strength: 63

Agility: 90

Change of direction: 87

Injury: 92

Awareness: 72

T-3: Running back Jonaz Walton — 81 overall

Speed: 94

Strength: 80

Agility: 90

Change of direction: 90

Injury: 91

Awareness: 51

T-3: EDGE Rodney Dunham — 81 overall

Speed: 86

Strength: 76

Agility: 88

Change of direction: 80

Injury: 91

Awareness: 69

T-1: Running back Javian Osborne — 82 overall

Speed: 88

Strength: 70

Agility: 92

Change of direction: 91

Injury: 90

Awareness: 51

T-1: Cornerback Khary Adams — 82 overall

Speed: 94

Strength: 56

Agility: 92

Change of direction: 89

Injury: 87

Awareness: 72

The following Notre Dame freshmen do not have EA Sports College Football 27 ratings: Kobe Clapper, Thomas Davis Jr., Micah Dresher, Ebenezer Ewetade, Dylan Faison, Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, Bubba Frazier, Preston Fryzel, Sullivan Garvin, Tiki Hola, Tyler Merrill, Ben Nichols, Gregory Patrick, Nick Reddish, Brayden Robinson and Chaz Smith.