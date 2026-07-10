Whit Babcock: James Franklin is 'celebrated' rather than 'tolerated' at Virginia Tech

Soon, James Franklin will officially kick off his next chapter. He’ll be going through his first training camp at Virginia Tech since his departure from Penn State last season.

Through his first months on the job through spring practice, Franklin spoke about bringing the Hokies back to prominence and reflected on his time in Happy Valley. To Whit Babcock, who is gearing up to retire as Virginia Tech’s athletics director, the new Hokies head coach is “celebrated” rather than “tolerated.”

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Babcock took the big swing to hire Franklin in late November after the program moved on from Brent Pry, who later joined the staff as defensive coordinator. The coach called it a “special opportunity” at Virginia Tech, and Babcock said the fan base welcome him with open arms.

“You want to be at a place where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” Babcock told The Athletic’s Ralph Russo. “And he is celebrated here.”

Franklin went 104-45 during his time in Happy Valley and took the Nittany Lions to the national semifinal in 2024. That was part of a run of three straight 10-win seasons, including a Rose Bowl win in 2022.

But after entering the 2025 season as the No. 2-ranked team in the preseason AP poll, Penn State fell to 0-3 to start Big Ten play. That’s when officials decided to make a change and part ways with Franklin.

James Franklin: ‘We left the place a lot better than we found it’

While James Franklin was in charge at Penn State, the program won at least 10 games in six of his 11 full seasons, outside of the COVID-impacted 2020 season. The Nittany Lions won nine games in 2018.

The program also had five Top-10 finishes under James Franklin as he turned the program around following Bill O’Brien’s departure. As he looked back, he pointed out where Penn State was when he left compared to when he arrived.

“That’s not for me to decide or say. But I do know this, … we got there at a challenging time” Franklin said on The Triple Option. “And after Year 3 when we win the Big Ten championship before people thought we were ready to do that and put (the program) back on the map. Then we were consistently, after that, between a Top 10 and Top 15 program pretty much year-in and year-out.

“So, I know that we left the place a lot better than we found it, and I poured my heart and soul into that place and those people, and most importantly those young men. And I’m proud of it. But the page has been turned, and our focus is on Virginia Tech and the maroon and orange.”