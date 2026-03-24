Whit Weeks injury update: Lane Kiffin reveals LSU linebacker's spring status

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks missed five games in the 2025 campaign due to a lower-leg injury. In turn, in January, he announced he was returning to LSU for his final collegiate season. Weeks didn’t participate in LSU’s practice on Tuesday. After the practice, new Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin provided an update on Weeks’ recovery.

“Whit will continue to do more as we get going through spring and be cleared for more stuff,” Kiffin said.

Weeks finished last season with a career-low 28 tackles, while only recording one sack. The season was a stark contrast from 2024, when Weeks tallied 120 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

For his efforts, Weeks was named an All-SEC First-Team selection and received SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. Weeks’ 120 total tackles were the second-most in the SEC that season.

Weeks was named a permanent team captain last season. After a disappointing campaign, Weeks is determined to finish his LSU career strong this year.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Whit Weeks wrote in his return announcement. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”

Weeks will be a pivotal defensive piece in Lane Kiffin’s debut campaign at the helm of LSU. While Kiffin is new to Baton Rouge, he’s no stranger to Weeks.

Ahead of LSU’s game against Ole Miss last year, Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, revealed she was dating Whit Weeks. The announcement set the college football world ablaze and, naturally, Lane Kiffin couldn’t help but comment on the surprising situation.

“I think it’s great that I’ve been through so much in my life, ups and downs and all that,” he said. “Having just gone through the E:60 show and having to recap all those things. You get to a point where you’re just like, man, things aren’t really that big of a deal. Just embrace them, go with it.”

Weeks and Kiffin will have plenty of opportunities to get to know each other better this offseason. Kiffin retained LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker this offseason. Baker’s return will allow Weeks to remain comfortable in the Tigers’ defensive system.