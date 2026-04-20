Who won the beef: Indiana DC Bryant Haines or Alabama Twitter?

When, in the course of college football events, a coach or player gets mad online and ignites a flurry of frenzied typing from various constituencies, it becomes necessary to declare a winner and a loser.

Absent actual games until late August, we need another way to satisfy our urges for comeuppance and schadenfreude. So beginning today, I’m starting a new, occasional On3 series:

Who Won The Online Beef?

The first matchup: Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines vs. Alabama Twitter.

This one went from 0-100 in a hurry. It started Friday night when Haines took offense at something Alabama QB Ty Simpson said on former teammate Caleb Downs’ Downs’ To Business podcast. What did Simpson say that rubbed Haines wrong?

“They do the same thing every down. And so when I got the ball, I knew exactly what was going to happen,” Simpson told Caleb and older brother Josh Downs. “They just didn’t mess up, bro. They were in the exact same spot they were supposed to be, and they were so well coached.”

On the surface, this sounds like a compliment. Why? Because it’s actually a compliment. In Alabama’s 38-3 Rose Bowl loss to Indiana, Simpson was astounded by how the Hoosiers’ defense could be so dominant despite not being very exotic. Simpson didn’t finish the game because he suffered a cracked rib on a hit late in the first half, but neither Simpson nor backup Austin Mack found success through the air, and Alabama averaged an abysmal 1.4 yards a carry on the ground.

Haines did not take this as a compliment. Judging by his response, he didn’t appreciate his defense being called predictable.

Adorable. We also, saw everything they were doing, on every single snap… It’s just that we exploited those cues. And didn’t get frozen and crushed by them. pic.twitter.com/L3zjXB3c3I — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 18, 2026

“Adorable,” Haines wrote in a quote repost. “We also saw everything they were doing, on every single snap… It’s just that we exploited those cues. And didn’t get frozen and crushed by them.”

Simpson, who is waiting to learn if he’ll be drafted in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft, has said nothing in response to this. But fear not, Alabama fans — along with some select members of other SEC and Big Ten school fanbases — threw on their capes and cracked their Twitter thumbs. (Sorry, X Thumbs just doesn’t have the same ring.) They made sure to tell the mean man how he was supposed to feel.

He was complimenting you. This screams insecure and makes you look dumb — Emily BAMA BY FIDDY (@elbuckner) April 18, 2026

And this is why the dominant programs over the years should start back be that. Cus peasant ass programs like this win something for the first time and ever and get crazy — C.T.B 💰🏃🏿‍♂️ (@chrisdsntcare) April 18, 2026

Insecure defensive coordinator that’s why Ryan day owns you. Sit tf down and shut your mouth he’s giving you a compliment. This screams insecure and and beta energy. Are you mad no one care about Indianas natty? And all people talk about is Ohio state and bama ? — topboikari (@iam_mkkxri) April 18, 2026

I know your loser asses have never been here before so you dont know how to act but that was a compliment to YOUR defense DUMBASS. This screams insecurity and small IQ. Glad youll never be there again. — Cam (@Cam_on_X) April 18, 2026

The insults kept coming. I have no inside information, but I’m fairly certain they didn’t bother Haines in the slightest. I know this because of one key word: Adorable.

That eight-letter pat on the head from the original post denotes the work of a seasoned troll. Haines doesn’t have an extensive history of online beefs, but this word alone tells us he’s well versed in the art of chop busting. The man has worked with master troll Curt Cignetti for more than 10 years at four different schools, so it’s safe to guess that iron has sharpened iron across thousands of staff meetings.

But the real tell came about 24 hours after the original post when Haines broke out yet another pointy stick.

That’s all it took to break your entire fanbase? Wow.. maybe I should’ve just said “Boo”. No apologies, no compliments. Grow up folks. He had a bad take and I said the painful truth. Bounce back better. #GoIU #NoCompliments — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 19, 2026

This one has been ratioed by the same population that howled in anger at the original. Haines is playing this group like a fiddle, just as his defense played Alabama like a fiddle in the Rose Bowl.

The winner was clear from the beginning. The fans of the team that managed one sad field goal can’t really say anything to the guy whose defense held said team to said sad field goal.

Haines dominated Alabama fans here.

Ty Simpson also wins here. He comes off as a standup dude who isn’t too insecure to compliment the people who performed well against him. Plus, he’s probably going to have his draft decision proven correct on Thursday.

I only have one request for Haines after this performance. Keep that same energy when you become a head coach (probably not at Alabama, I’m guessing) at some point in the next few years. It’s a long offseason every year, and we need these beefs like we need oxygen.

Meanwhile, stay tuned. Someone else is going to pop off, and someone else is going to get mad. We’ll be here to declare a winner.