More coaching movement might be coming on Tobacco Road. This move would be far more out of left field than Hubert Davis getting let go by North Carolina. Rumors surrounding NC State‘s Will Wade are rampant regarding him and the LSU job. While Matt McMahon has yet to be officially fired, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein says it’s trending in that direction.

“All signs are pointing now that the LSU job is going to be open, and they’re going to part ways with Matt McMahon, and Will Wade is definitely on the verge of going back to Baton Rouge as LSU’s head coach,” Rothstein said. “In what would be one of the more incredible, incredible reunions that we have seen in quite some time… “I’m telling you, barring something unforeseen, Will Wade is going to be the next coach at LSU. They are firing Matt McMahon to hire Will Wade.”

Questions regarding McMahon’s future were going to be out there, regardless of who might be available in the coaching carousel. LSU has not made the NCAA Tournament in his four years in charge of the program. Three of them have seen the Tigers finish under .500, with the lone exception being a 17-16 campaign in 2024-2025. Not what anybody wanted after McMahon was jumped in after Wade was fired.

Now, this is not just a random move by LSU. Wade seemingly has an interest in returning to his old stomping grounds due to an administration move taking place. Rothstein reported on the matter earlier on Wednesday.

“Sources: LSU is working to hire McNeese‘s Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator,” Rothstein said via X. “The Tigers’ head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State’s Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge.”

McNeese was the program to get Wade back into coaching after LSU fired him due to the FBI scandal. Two years saw the Cowboys make the NCAA Tournament and even advance by pulling off an upset by beating Clemson last year. Wade held a record of 50-9, which then got other power conference programs seeking his services. As we all know, NC State ended up the destination.

But the partnership appears set to only last for one season. Nothing has been made official but Rothstein is quite confident Wade will be LSU’s next head coach.