Will Wade rips reporter over Darrion Williams question with NSFW rant

NC State kicked off ACC play Wednesday afternoon with a 70-57 victory over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack rose as high as No. 23 in the AP Poll Rankings this season, but dropped out completely following back-to-back losses to Texas and No. 20 Auburn in late November/early December.

In the win on Wednesday, forward Darrion Williams contributed eight points on 3-12 shooting from the field. Williams, who was one of the highest ranked transfers this offseason following his departure from Texas Tech, has struggled with his shot this season.

In his fourth season of college basketball, Williams is averaging 14.8 points per game on 47.8% shooting from the field. His last five games however have been rough, as he has failed to reach the 10-point mark in four of those five games. NC State head coach Will Wade, however, is tired of hearing about Williams’ shooting woes.

"He's F***** playing well….He affects winning and everyone's out here B**** about him and all this stuff."



“Absolutely zero,” Wade responded postgame when asked about his concern level around Williams’ play. “I’m tired of hearing about freaking Darrion. He’s f*****g playing well. Alright? It’s a terrible question. It’s a terrible question. Let me be frank with you… he affects winning. Everybody’s out here b******g about him and all this stuff. He affects winning.”

“He was +13 against Ole Miss and didn’t hit a shot. Everybody’s acting like the world’s caving in. The guy’s a damn good winner, but he didn’t shoot it well today. What did he have? Who had zero turnovers for us today? Darrion Williams. Six rebounds, four assists, and no turnovers. So everybody needs to shut the hell up about him. He’s a damn good player and the shots are going to fall. I’m tired of answering questions about him. He’s really good. We’re thankful to have him.”

The question was certainly justifiable, as Williams has shot 3-20 from the field across NC State‘s past two games. Williams’ less-than-stellar shooting from the field has been detrimental in losing efforts this season, as he has shot a combined 18-46 from the field in NC State‘s four losses.

The Wolfpack are still expected to be one of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, but they will need Williams to return to his prime Texas Tech self if another NCAA Tournament run is in the books for the program.