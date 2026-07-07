Willie Fritz: Conner Weigman will start for Houston, Keisean Henderson is backup

Willie Fritz didn’t beat around the bush when it came to Conner Weigman and the Houston QB job. The veteran signal caller is Houston’s starter for 2026 even with five-star-plus freshman Keisean Henderson on the team.

The No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2026 pledged his allegiance to Houston during his recruiting process and could be a special player. Fritz knows it.

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Still, Henderson will have his role but it’s Weigman’s team. Coming off a career year, Weigman could go out with a bang with a talented Cougars team in 2026.

“No, Conner’s our starting quarterback without question,” Fritz said at Big 12 Media Days. “What’s been really neat is I’ve never had two five-star quarterbacks before, any place I’ve ever been, I’ve never had one, much less two. Those guys are both so unselfish. Everybody keeps asking me, what kind of package you’re going to run with Keisean? We’re going to run our total package with him.

“He’s really smart, can throw and run the ball, you know? So those guys really, really work well together in the quarterback room, and I think it’s a perfect situation for Keisean to be in there and learn from not only great coaches, but you know, a fellow great player in Conner.”

Conner Weigman the starter, Keisean Henderson ready as freshman

Weigman threw for 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 65.2% completion percentage in 13 games last year. He also ran for 700 yards and 11 scores.

Dealing with injuries, struggles and a rotating cast at QB at Texas A&M, Weigman needed a fresh start. Fritz and Houston provided that last fall.

Sure, Henderson is looming and waiting in the wings. Should Weigman go down with an injury, hypothetically speaking, the freshman is ready to go.

As a member of the Class of 2026, Henderson was a five-star-plus recruit out of Houston (Texas) Legacy School of Sports Sciences, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 2 overall prospect in the class.

For now, it’s Weigman’s deal. He and Houston open the season on September 5th at home against Oregon State.