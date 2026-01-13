Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent the past two seasons suiting up for the Badgers.

Agard did not see any game action for the program in 2024, his first year on campus. He redshirted as a result.

Omillio Agard did then play as a second-year player in 2025. He appeared in 11 games and made 21 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sacks, an interception and three passes defended.

Prior to enrolling at Wisconsin, Omillio Agard was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 410 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 40 cornerback in the class and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Pennsylvania, hailing from Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s Prep School.

In high school, Agard was part of a very good program. He was a three-time 6A state champion. As a senior, he racked up three interceptions and 20 pass breakups, earning first-team All-State honors.

Omillio Agard headed out, Deuce Adams coming in

While Omillio Agard is headed out of the program, former Louisville QB Deuce Adams has committed to Wisconsin out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Adams also garnered interest from Michigan and James Madison.

Adams made six appearances for Louisville this season. His lone start of the season was in Louisville’s 38-6 loss to SMU. In the defeat, Adams completed 12-of-his-17 pass attempts for 94 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.

He also recorded 14 yards in the outing. In total, Adams notched 112 passing yards this season, while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts. Adams only appeared in one game during his true freshman season.

Deuce Adams played high school football at Vandegrift (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 586 overall player and No. 37 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.