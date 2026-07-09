Wisconsin Football reveals special Lambeau uniforms, to be worn in season opener vs. Notre Dame

Wisconsin Football has revealed its ‘2026 Lambeau Uniforms’, which will be worn in its season opener against Notre Dame. The game will take place at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

“The Badgers will don special uniforms that play tribute to the shared history between the University of Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers,” Wisconsin Athletics said in a release. “From the hallowed grounds of Camp Randall to the legendary history of Lambeau Field, these uniforms represent the storied football history of the state of Wisconsin.”

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The uniform features a red helmet, red jersey, silver numbers, red pants, and red socks. The jersey also features the Culvers jersey patch. According to the university, the partnership with Culvers will provide significant resources to help support the future of Badger Athletics.

“In this state, football is a birthright,” former Badger Vince Biegel said in the release video. “It’s a sacred bond passed down through generations. From the hallowed grounds of Camp Randall to the legendary history of Lambeau Field. Stitching the championship mindset of Wisconsin legends with the prestige and beauty of the championship trophy. This is all for the W. This is our state. And at the end of the day, Badgers bleed red.”

The season opener against Notre Dame will prove to be a massive, early-season opportunity for Wisconsin to prove that it is indeed back. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back sub-six win seasons for the first time since 1991-1992. Head coach Luke Fickell has led Wisconsin to a less-than-stellar 16-21 (10-17) record over his three full seasons in charge, and is desperately in need of a bounce back campaign in 2026.

The game at Lambeau Field, played between the two teams, will mark the first college football game played on those grounds since 2016. In that game, Wisconsin opened the season with a 16-14 victory over No. 5 ranked LSU. The win propelled the Badgers from unranked to a No. 10 ranking in the AP Poll the following week. Wisconsin went on to enjoy an 11-3 (7-2) season, which culminated in a 24-16 win over No. 12 Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

As for Notre Dame, there’s no doubt the Irish will enter that game with a massive chip on their shoulder. After winning its final 10 games of the 2025 season, Notre Dame was the first team left out of last season’s College Football Playoff. The two programs last met in 2021, where the Fighting Irish came out on top with a dominant 41-13 victory at Soldier Field in Chicago.