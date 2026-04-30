Wisconsin gets commitment from DL Will Zaccagnino

Wisconsin has received a commitment from Shelton (Conn.) St. Joseph defensive lineman Will Zaccagnino.

The Badgers only just got him on campus for an unofficial but he chose to close down his recruitment and give them his verbal.

He chooses them over Michigan State, Missouri, Syracuse and more.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Zaccagnino had 47 tackles (eight for loss) with four sacks and nine pass breakups as a junior. Rivals has him rated a three-star (86 rating) and ranks him the No. 4 junior in Connecticut.

Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow was the primary recruiter for Zaccagnino.

He is the 11th commitment in a Wisconsin class that has gotten some serious momentum this spring. He joins EDGE Isaac Miller in the Badger front-seven class.