Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell has canceled his scheduled visit to Louisville, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Blackwell visited Duke on Monday and, in turn, Tipton logged a prediction for the star shooting guard to ultimately join the Blue Devils.

Blackwell is the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season, while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Big Ten Third-Team selection. In total, Blackwell made 105 appearances and 72 starts over the course of three seasons at Wisconsin. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

If Blackwell were to commit to Duke today, he’d be the program’s second incoming transfer. The Blue Devils reeled in a commitment from Belmont transfer forward Drew Scharnowski on Sunday.

Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this past season. The Blue Devils are returning starters Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II next season, as well.

Boozer and Blackwell could form one of the most dangerous backcourts in the country. Boozer made 38 appearances and 11 starts for the Blue Devils as a true freshman.

He averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. Boozer shot 50.0% from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc.

Boozer received heavy criticism after turning the ball over in the closing moments of Duke’s season-ending loss to UConn in the Elite Eight. However, he is expected to be an All-ACC guard next season.

To pile on, Duke boasts the No. 1 incoming recruiting class. The group includes three five-star prospects, including Cam Williams, who is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.