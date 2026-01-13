Wisconsin redshirt freshman transfer running back Dilin Jones has committed to LSU, On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos report.

Jones totaled 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries this season. Across two seasons in Madison, the Laurel, MD native totaled 409 offensive yards. He becomes LSU‘s third running back addition out of the portal, joining former Charlotte RB Rob Gainey Jr. and Utah RB Raycine Guillory.

Prior to enrolling at Wisconsin, Jones was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 136 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 12-ranked RB in his class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Good Counsel.

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his team for his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss prior to its run in the College Football Playoff for the LSU opening and immediately began putting together his staff. With the Rebels’ season now over, the newly hired LSU staffers who were still working for Ole Miss will be able to put all of their focus on the Tigers. This includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith, to name a few.

Under Kiffin, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won a National Championship in 2019, led by future NFL All-Pros Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

