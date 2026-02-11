Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime, 92-90

Wisconsin fought back from a 12-point second half deficit to upset No. 8 Illinois 92-90 in overtime on Tuesday night in a huge game for its NCAA Tournament ambitions. The Badgers dominated the latter stage of the game to earn the win.

It was on the defensive end that Wisconsin really started to shake things up. Illinois had trouble getting clean looks in overtime.

As a result, Wisconsin pulled ahead and then simply kept the pressure on. Guard John Blackwell was on fire from beyond the 3-point line and he hit a deep one midway through the overtime period that helped stretch the Badgers’ lead to six points.

The Fighting Illini simply couldn’t find a way to claw back into it and the overtime deficit would swell to 89-81. Keaton Wagler did everything he could, scoring 34 points in the contest and draining five 3-pointers, but he couldn’t get it really rolling during the overtime period early on.

In fact, Illinois’ first bucket in the overtime came with only 2:16 remaining, taking nearly three minutes. Wagler then did find his range with a step-back 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 89-86 with 1:29 left in the game.

Illinois came up with a stop down 89-87 after splitting a pair of free throws. However, the Fighting Illini failed to secure a rebound on defense, with Badgers forward Nolan Winter snatching it to give his team another possession. That came with just 14.8 seconds remaining.

Guard Braeden Carrington hit both free throws after being fouled, extending the lead to 91-87 with 14.2 seconds remaining. Still, Illinois wasn’t quite done.

Wagler dished to Ben Humrichous for an open 3-pointer, which he drained. That cut the deficit to 91-90 with six seconds remaining.

After Illinois fouled, Blackwell made the first free throw, then missed the second. Illinois had a chance, getting a run-out look at a long 3-pointer from Wagler. But it clanged off front iron, granting Wisconsin the win.