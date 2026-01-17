Women's basketball daily report: 1/17 edition
Yesterday gave us some great performances, but today is looking incredibly strong. Here’s the daily report.
One game to look forward to today: Baylor at BYU
Baylor has just one loss in league play and it was without their star, Taliah Scott. Since then, the Bears have managed five-straight wins. Now, they’ll travel to BYU, a team that will be hungry for a big win.
Top 10
- 1New
Curt Cignetti
Addresses NFL rumors
- 2
Johntay Cook
Headed back to SEC
- 3Hot
Ole Miss set to fight
Princewell Umanmielen transfer
- 4
Arion Carter
Withdraws from draft, transfer
- 5Trending
Trinidad Chambliss
Seeks injunction against NCAA
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Keep an eye on: Jaliya Davis
Jaliya Davis is one of the most impactful freshmen in the sport. She’s played just eight games this year due to injury and has averaged 21.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 65.3% from the field. Just last game against Oklahoma State, she dropped 30 points, which was nearly half of her team’s total output.
Davis is efficient, doesn’t turn the ball over often, has excelled in the fast break and will likely be the most impactful player on the floor for Kansas as they travel to Arizona State.
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
Charleston’s Taryn Barbot: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
Bradley’s Maya Foz: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Monmouth’s Gigi Gamble: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Hampton’s Kayla Lezama: 23 points, 4/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
THE REST OF THE BEST:
UIC’s Julia Coleman: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Drake’s Anna Becker: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
UTSA’s Ereauna Hardaway: 20 points, 4/5 from deep, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Campbell’s Jasmine Nivar: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Elon’s Tyana Walker: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals
Elon’s Ashanti Fox: 17 points, 5/9 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 steals
William & Mary’s Natalie Fox: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 1 block
Drexel’s Deja Evans: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Charleston’s Tyja Beans: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Monmouth’s Divine Dibula: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks
Notable results
Bradley 71, Drake 64
Monmouth 56, Towson 53