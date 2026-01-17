Women's basketball daily report: 1/17 edition

Yesterday gave us some great performances, but today is looking incredibly strong. Here’s the daily report.

One game to look forward to today: Baylor at BYU

Baylor has just one loss in league play and it was without their star, Taliah Scott. Since then, the Bears have managed five-straight wins. Now, they’ll travel to BYU, a team that will be hungry for a big win.

Keep an eye on: Jaliya Davis

Jaliya Davis is one of the most impactful freshmen in the sport. She’s played just eight games this year due to injury and has averaged 21.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 65.3% from the field. Just last game against Oklahoma State, she dropped 30 points, which was nearly half of her team’s total output.

Davis is efficient, doesn’t turn the ball over often, has excelled in the fast break and will likely be the most impactful player on the floor for Kansas as they travel to Arizona State.

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists

Charleston’s Taryn Barbot: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

Bradley’s Maya Foz: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Monmouth’s Gigi Gamble: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Hampton’s Kayla Lezama: 23 points, 4/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

THE REST OF THE BEST:

UIC’s Julia Coleman: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Drake’s Anna Becker: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

UTSA’s Ereauna Hardaway: 20 points, 4/5 from deep, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Campbell’s Jasmine Nivar: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

Elon’s Tyana Walker: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

Elon’s Ashanti Fox: 17 points, 5/9 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 steals

William & Mary’s Natalie Fox: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 1 block

Drexel’s Deja Evans: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Charleston’s Tyja Beans: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Monmouth’s Divine Dibula: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks

Notable results

Bradley 71, Drake 64

Monmouth 56, Towson 53