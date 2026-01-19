Women's basketball daily report: 1/19 edition
It was a loaded day of hoops yesterday and we have a few big ones on the docket. Here’s the daily report.
One game to look forward to today: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt is one of just two undefeated teams remaining, but they’re looking for another big resume win alongside the LSU victory. Michigan doesn’t have a win over a team currently in On3’s Top 25, so they’re in a similar boat.
Keep an eye on: Jaloni Cambridge
Jaloni Cambridge is one of the best (and most underrated) players in the nation. She’s already had three 30+ point performances this year, including a 41-point night against Illinois. This time, they’ll face a Top-10 TCU team.
The 5-7 sophomore averages 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field. Her usage percentage is among the highest in college basketball and the Buckeyes rely on her to take over when needed – and she typically delivers.
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
Georgia’s Dani Carnegie: 32 points, 5/8 from deep, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Louisville’s Imari Berry: 33 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
SMU’s Zahra King: 40 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
Wisconsin’s Destiny Howell: 39 points, 10/16 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
THE REST OF THE BEST:
South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals
Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom: 20 points, 4/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Stony Brook’s Sandra Frau Garcia: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals
Elon’s Laila Anderson: 21 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Clemson’s Rachael Rose: 20 points, 4/5 from deep, 4 assists, 1 steal
Cal’s Lulu Twidale: 36 points, 8/15 from deep, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals
URI’s Albina Syla: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Oakland’s Makenzie Luehring: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Drexel’s Amaris Baker: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Missouri’s Grace Slaughter: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Florida’s Liv McGill: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Syracuse’s Dominique Darius: 26 points, 4 assists, 1 steal
Monmouth’s Gigi Gamble: 30 points, 6/8 from deep, 3 steals
Butler’s Mallory Miller: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
UCF’s Summer Yancy: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
George Mason’s Kennedy Harris: 22 points, 2 assists
Fordham’s Emma Wilson-Saltos: 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals
Evansville’s Camryn Runner: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Southern Illinois’ Indya Green: 20 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
UCLA’s Charlisse Leger-Walker: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal
Texas’ Kyla Oldacre: 10 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Oklahoma’s Payton Verhulst: 21 points, 5/11 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Mississippi State’s Favour Nwaedozi: 10 points, 21 rebounds
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Bradley’s Kaylen Nelson: 23 points, 6 rebounds
Northern Iowa’s Ryley Goebel: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 blocks
Murray State’s Halli Poock: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Oregon’s Mia Jacobs: 30 points, 6/9 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Purdue’s Tara Daye: 21 points, 3/3 from deep, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
USC’s Kara Dunn: 29 points, 4/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Washington’s Sayvia Sellers: 23 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Notable results
UCLA 97, Maryland 67
LSU 91, Oklahoma 72
Mississippi State 71, Kentucky 59
Louisville 88, NC State 80 in OT
Iowa 75, Michigan State 68
Georgia 82, Ole Miss 59
Oklahoma State 86, Iowa State 58
Tennessee 70, Alabama 59
Illinois 74, Northwestern 71
Clemson 78, Wake Forest 71 in OT
Rutgers 76, Penn State 72
SMU 83, Pitt 76
George Mason 66, Saint Joseph’s 59
UCF 74, Colorado 68
Syracuse 69, Stanford 58
Cleveland State 68, Robert Morris 61
Northern Iowa 73, Bradley 70
Murray State 69, Belmont 48
Wisconsin 94, Oregon 92 in 2OT
Washington 67, Minnesota 54