Women's basketball daily report: 1/19 edition

It was a loaded day of hoops yesterday and we have a few big ones on the docket. Here’s the daily report.

One game to look forward to today: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is one of just two undefeated teams remaining, but they’re looking for another big resume win alongside the LSU victory. Michigan doesn’t have a win over a team currently in On3’s Top 25, so they’re in a similar boat.

Keep an eye on: Jaloni Cambridge

Jaloni Cambridge is one of the best (and most underrated) players in the nation. She’s already had three 30+ point performances this year, including a 41-point night against Illinois. This time, they’ll face a Top-10 TCU team.

The 5-7 sophomore averages 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field. Her usage percentage is among the highest in college basketball and the Buckeyes rely on her to take over when needed – and she typically delivers.

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

Georgia’s Dani Carnegie: 32 points, 5/8 from deep, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Louisville’s Imari Berry: 33 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

SMU’s Zahra King: 40 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Wisconsin’s Destiny Howell: 39 points, 10/16 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

THE REST OF THE BEST:

South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals

Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom: 20 points, 4/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Stony Brook’s Sandra Frau Garcia: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Elon’s Laila Anderson: 21 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Clemson’s Rachael Rose: 20 points, 4/5 from deep, 4 assists, 1 steal

Cal’s Lulu Twidale: 36 points, 8/15 from deep, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

URI’s Albina Syla: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Oakland’s Makenzie Luehring: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Drexel’s Amaris Baker: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Missouri’s Grace Slaughter: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Florida’s Liv McGill: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Syracuse’s Dominique Darius: 26 points, 4 assists, 1 steal

Monmouth’s Gigi Gamble: 30 points, 6/8 from deep, 3 steals

Butler’s Mallory Miller: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

UCF’s Summer Yancy: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

George Mason’s Kennedy Harris: 22 points, 2 assists

Fordham’s Emma Wilson-Saltos: 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals

Evansville’s Camryn Runner: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Southern Illinois’ Indya Green: 20 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

UCLA’s Charlisse Leger-Walker: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Texas’ Kyla Oldacre: 10 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Oklahoma’s Payton Verhulst: 21 points, 5/11 from deep, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Mississippi State’s Favour Nwaedozi: 10 points, 21 rebounds

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Bradley’s Kaylen Nelson: 23 points, 6 rebounds

Northern Iowa’s Ryley Goebel: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 blocks

Murray State’s Halli Poock: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Oregon’s Mia Jacobs: 30 points, 6/9 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Purdue’s Tara Daye: 21 points, 3/3 from deep, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

USC’s Kara Dunn: 29 points, 4/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Washington’s Sayvia Sellers: 23 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Notable results

UCLA 97, Maryland 67

LSU 91, Oklahoma 72

Mississippi State 71, Kentucky 59

Louisville 88, NC State 80 in OT

Iowa 75, Michigan State 68

Georgia 82, Ole Miss 59

Oklahoma State 86, Iowa State 58

Tennessee 70, Alabama 59

Illinois 74, Northwestern 71

Clemson 78, Wake Forest 71 in OT

Rutgers 76, Penn State 72

SMU 83, Pitt 76

George Mason 66, Saint Joseph’s 59

UCF 74, Colorado 68

Syracuse 69, Stanford 58

Cleveland State 68, Robert Morris 61

Northern Iowa 73, Bradley 70

Murray State 69, Belmont 48

Wisconsin 94, Oregon 92 in 2OT

Washington 67, Minnesota 54