Women's basketball games to watch: 1/11 edition

It’s a loaded women’s basketball Sunday. Sit back, relax and enjoy the action.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

1pm: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ESPN)

Both of these teams suffered upset losses recently and are looking for some momentum here. The Fighting Irish have the homecourt advantage, but UNC will certainly put up a fight for a solid ACC win.

3pm: Texas at LSU (ESPN)

This is the game of the week right here. LSU just earned its first SEC win at Georgia after starting 0-2 in conference play. Texas is one of just four undefeated teams remaining. Kim Mulkey will surely have the Tigers ready to go for this battle on a big stage. Will the Longhorns stay perfect?

3pm: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN+)

Both of these teams are looking for a big bounceback win after disappointing falters earlier this week. West Virginia fell in a close one to undefeated Texas Tech, while Iowa State lost in what may be the upset of the year to Cincinnati. The Cyclones were without Addy Brown and we saw just how necessary she is to this group’s success.

4pm: Oklahoma at Kentucky (SECN)

Well, would you look at that? It’s a game featuring another two teams looking for bounceback wins. Kentucky fell to Alabama and will be without Teonni Key for a few weeks, while Oklahoma fell to Ole Miss. The SEC is deep and this win could wind up being very important at the end of the year.

4pm: Ohio State at Maryland (Peacock)

This should be a really fun ranked Big Ten matchup. Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge dropped a 40-piece in their win over Illinois, while Maryland’s Yarden Garzon was perfect from long range in their win at Rutgers. Both teams should have some momentum coming into this one.

5pm: Michigan State at Oregon (Big Ten+)

Oregon has shown that they can keep up with the big dogs of the Big Ten and Michigan State has proven to be one of the best in the conference. With the homecourt advantage, can Oregon stack ranked wins here?

5pm: Duke at Stanford (ESPN)

It’s a battle between two ACC teams looking to secure a Top-25 spot. Duke has been on fire in conference play, while Stanford just managed a major upset at North Carolina last weekend. This should be a fun one.

6pm: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SECN)

I love a good in-state rivalry, but this one is extra fiery. Players from each program opted to transfer to the other school this offseason and will now go up against their former team and head coach. This is definitely a game to monitor.

7pm: UCLA at Nebraska (BTN)

UCLA remains widely viewed as the best team in the Big Ten and Nebraska will look to steal the home win and manage a win that only Texas has earned so far. The Bruins are deep and unlikely to lose this one, but Big Ten play has already provided some unexpected results.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

2pm: Colorado at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

2pm: Syracuse at Virginia (ACC Extra)

3pm: Kansas at Baylor (ESPN+)

3pm: USC at Minnesota (Big Ten+)

3pm: Illinois at Penn State (BTN)

3pm: Drake at Murray State (ESPN+)

3pm: Northern Iowa at Belmont (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

12pm: George Mason at George Washington (CBSSN)

12pm: Villanova at Providence (truTV)

1pm: Louisiana Tech at Liberty (ESPNU)

2pm: Washington at Purdue (Big Ten+)

2pm: Charleston at Hampton

2pm: Florida State at Miami (ACCN)

3pm: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (SECN+)

3pm: Rutgers at Northwestern (Big Ten+)

3pm: Florida at Auburn (SECN+)

4pm: Clemson at Georgia Tech (ACCN)

5pm: Arizona State at TCU (ESPN+)

5pm: Iowa at Indiana (BTN)

5pm: Wake Forest at Cal (ACC Extra)

6pm: SMU at NC State (ACCN)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

12pm: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACCN)

2pm: UConn at Creighton (truTV)

2pm: Georgia at South Carolina (SECN)

2pm: Wisconsin at Michigan (Big Ten+)

2pm: Pitt at Louisville (CW)

2pm: Arkansas at Tennessee (SECN+)