Women's basketball games to watch: 1/13 edition
It’s a solid women’s basketball Tuesday. Here’s my daily watchlist.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
6pm: Tulsa at East Carolina (ESPN+)
7pm: UTSA at USF (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
6pm: Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois (ESPN+)
6:30pm: DePaul at Xavier (ESPN+)
7pm: St. John’s at Georgetown (ESPN+)
7pm: Houston at Texas Tech (ESPN+)
7pm: Memphis at North Texas (ESPN+)
7pm: Tulane at Temple (ESPN+)