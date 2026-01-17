Women's basketball games to watch: 1/17 edition

It’s a loaded day of women’s hoops. Here are the best games of the day.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

1pm: Georgia Southern at James Madison (ESPN+)

James Madison just routed Marshall and they get to stay at home to take on 6-1 Georgia Southern. With three losses in conference play (including one at Georgia Southern), this is a big game for the Dukes.

2pm: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

High Point and Longwood both sit at an undefeated 4-0 in conference play and are fighting for top spot in the Big South.

3pm: North Dakota State at South Dakota State

We’ve got an extra fun rivalry here as both North Dakota State and South Dakota State are perfect in league play. Who will take on their first Summit League loss?

3pm: Rice at North Texas (ESPN+)

Rice, who’s atop the American League standings, will travel to North Texas, who’s on a three-game win streak. This, however, may be their toughest test yet in conference play.

4pm: Baylor at BYU (ESPN+)

Baylor has just one loss in league play and it was without their star, Taliah Scott. Since then, the Bears have managed five-straight wins. Now, they’ll travel to BYU, a team that will be hungry for a big win.

4pm: Kansas at Arizona State (ESPN+)

Arizona State has certainly exceeded expectations this year and Kansas, with Jaliya Davis back from injury, could spoil their fun. They’ve struggled this season, but are certainly capable of a couple solid wins down the stretch.

5pm: San Diego State at UNLV

San Diego State and UNLV both remain perfect in Mountain West play and challenged themselves heavily in non-conference. UNLV has the home edge, but San Diego State found ways to beat teams like Kansas State on the road this year.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

1pm: Brown at Cornell (ESPN+)

1pm: Lehigh at Navy (ESPN+)

2pm: Kansas State at Texas Tech (ESPN+)

2pm: Temple at East Carolina (ESPN+)

2pm: Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU

2pm: Marshall at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

2pm: Southern Utah at Abilene Christian (ESPN+)

2pm: MTSU at Sam Houston (ESPN+)

3pm: Georgetown at Marquette (ESPN+)

3pm: Southern Miss at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

3pm: McNeese at UTRGV (ESPN+)

4pm: Tulsa at Charlotte (ESPN+)

4pm: MIami (OH) at BGSU (ESPN+)

4pm: Sacramento State at Northern Colorado (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Grand Canyon at New Mexico (FS1)

5pm: UC Davis at UC Irvine (ESPN+)

8pm: Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

1pm: Army at American (ESPN+)

1pm: St. John’s at Xavier (ESPN+)

1pm: Creighton at Providence (ESPN+)

1pm: Ball State at Western Michigan (ESPN+)

2pm: Utah at Houston (ESPN+)

2pm: Texas Southern at Alcorn State

2pm: Harvard at Penn (ESPN+)

2pm: Green Bay at Milwaukee (ESPN+)

2pm: Marist at Quinnipiac (ESPN+)

2pm: Manhattan at Fairfield (ESPN+)

2pm: NJIT at Bryant (ESPN+)

2pm: Northwestern State at Incarnate Word (ESPN+)

2pm: Troy at Texas State (ESPN+)

2pm: FGCU at Queens (ESPN+)

2pm: Western Illinois at Little Rock (ESPN+)

2pm: Missouri State at New Mexico State (ESPN+)

4pm: Montana at Montana State (ESPN+)

5pm: Arizona at TCU (ESPN+)

5pm: UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton (ESPN+)

6pm: Albany at Vermont (ESPN+)

9pm: Boise State at Utah State

9pm: San Francisco at Washington State (ESPN+)