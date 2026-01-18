Women's basketball games to watch: 1/18 edition

It’s a loaded day of women’s hoops. Here are all the best games to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

1pm: Louisville at NC State (ESPN2)

Louisville has earned its spot atop the ACC but will once again be tested. NC State took down Wake Forest after a close first half and is in search of a resume win. Well, this one would do it.

2pm: Tennessee at Alabama (SECN)

The Lady Vols will travel to face an Alabama team that’s coming off an upset loss to Auburn. If they have Essence Cody back, the Crimson Tide may be able to make this one interesting.

3pm: LSU at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

LSU will look to take down another top SEC team in Oklahoma on the road, while the Sooners will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

3pm: Belmont at Murray State (ESPN+)

Belmont are Murray State are both undefeated in conference play — but that will end today. The Bruins are on the road for this one, but whoever earns the win here will be atop the MVC.

4pm: Maryland at UCLA (NBC)

UCLA has separated itself as the team to beat in the Big Ten — and no one has really come all that close yet. Maryland took down USC on the road earlier this week, but this will be a much tougher task.

8pm: Michigan State at Iowa (BTN)

Iowa earned a very solid win over Oregon this week to extend their winning streak to five games. But the Spartans are in town to end that streak and notch another ranked win.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

1pm: Iowa State at Oklahoma State (FOX)

2pm: George Mason at Saint Joseph’s (CBSSN)

2pm: Stanford at Syracuse (ACCN)

2pm: Robert Morris at Cleveland State (ESPN+)

3pm: Kentucky at Mississippi State (SECN+)

6pm: Minnesota at Washington (BTN)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

12pm: Ole Miss at Georgia (SECN)

12pm: VCU at Richmond (CBSSN)

12pm: Towson at Stony Brook (Flo)

12pm: South Carolina at Coppin State (ESPN+)

1pm: Davidson at La Salle (ESPN+)

1pm: Rutgers at Penn State (Big Ten+)

2pm: West Virginia at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

2pm: Butler at Villanova (ESPN+)

2pm: Campbell at Monmouth (Flo)

3pm: Northwestern at Illinois (Big Ten+)

3pm: Bradley at Northern Iowa (ESPN+)

4pm: Texas A&M at Texas (SECN)

4pm: Oregon at Wisconsin (BTN)

5pm: Purdue at USC (Big Ten+)

6pm: Georgia Tech at Duke (ACCN)