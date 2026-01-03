Women's basketball games to watch: 1/3 edition
It’s a solid Saturday of WBB action. Here are my daily games to watch.
BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS
These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.
4pm: Arizona State at BYU (ESPN+)
Arizona State remains undefeated and — if they beat BYU today — I think they have a really good shot at being ranked in the Top 25 next week.
8pm: USC at UCLA (Peacock)
It’s time for the Battle of Los Angeles. UCLA is off to a really hot start this year, but USC is searching for a big resume win. It should be a fun one.
Top 10
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
3pm: Troy at Southern Miss (ESPN+)
3:30pm: UMass at Kent State (ESPN+)
4pm: Abilene Christian at Utah Valley (ESPN+)
7pm: North Texas at USF (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
12pm: Seton Hall at UConn (FS1)
1pm: Duquesne at Dayton (ESPN+)
2pm: Princeton at Penn (ESPN+)
2pm: Saint Joseph’s at Fordham (ESPN+)
2pm: Davidson at Saint Louis (ESPN+)
2pm: Central Arkansas at FGCU (ESPN+)
3pm: Richmond at Saint Bonaventure (ESPN+)
3pm: Cincinnati at Colorado (ESPN+)
3:30pm: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
4pm: Houston at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
7pm: Arizona at Texas Tech (ESPN+)
9pm: TCU at Utah (ESPN+)