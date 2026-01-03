Women's basketball games to watch: 1/3 edition

It’s a solid Saturday of WBB action. Here are my daily games to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

4pm: Arizona State at BYU (ESPN+)

Arizona State remains undefeated and — if they beat BYU today — I think they have a really good shot at being ranked in the Top 25 next week.

8pm: USC at UCLA (Peacock)

It’s time for the Battle of Los Angeles. UCLA is off to a really hot start this year, but USC is searching for a big resume win. It should be a fun one.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

3pm: Troy at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

3:30pm: UMass at Kent State (ESPN+)

4pm: Abilene Christian at Utah Valley (ESPN+)

7pm: North Texas at USF (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

12pm: Seton Hall at UConn (FS1)

1pm: Duquesne at Dayton (ESPN+)

2pm: Princeton at Penn (ESPN+)

2pm: Saint Joseph’s at Fordham (ESPN+)

2pm: Davidson at Saint Louis (ESPN+)

2pm: Central Arkansas at FGCU (ESPN+)

3pm: Richmond at Saint Bonaventure (ESPN+)

3pm: Cincinnati at Colorado (ESPN+)

3:30pm: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

4pm: Houston at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

7pm: Arizona at Texas Tech (ESPN+)

9pm: TCU at Utah (ESPN+)