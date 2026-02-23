Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 gets new look after Week 16 schedule

As usual, women’s basketball delivered fans an entertaining week and Monday, AP Poll voters released their updated women’s college basketball Top 25 rankings. It’s a fresh set after Week 16.

There were some upsets up top, so that caused a bit of a shakeup! The postseason is near folks as the regular season is about to wrap up!

Conversely, AP Poll voters had plenty to consider. With so much action to reflect upon, let’s get into the latest women’s college basketball rankings.

UConn remained undefeated and atop the AP Poll with a dominant victory over Providence. The Huskies won 81-38 and cruised throughout the game.

Sarah Strong had 13 points, three rebounds and one assist in the win. Azzi Fudd added 13 points, one rebound and four assists. How about Jana El Alfy? 16 rebounds!

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is one game away from perfection, sitting at 27-1. But they stayed high up the AP Poll with an 80-60 win over Big Ten foe Wisconsin, clinching the regular season title.

Lauren Betts had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Gabriela Jaquez added 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

South Carolina and Ole Miss. That was no contest! The Gamecocks maintain the AP Poll standing with an 85-48 win.

Joyce Edwards led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and one assist. Madina Okot added 17 points and 10 rebounds, putting up a double-double.

Another blowout for a team high up the AP Poll. Texas thwarted Mississippi State 92-42 on Sunday, leading 50-18 at halftime!

Madison Booker had 23 points, three rebounds and one assist to lead scorers. Jordan Lee put up 17 points, one rebound and two assists.

Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt escaped with a thriller on Sunday. The Commodores beat SEC foe Kentucky 81-79 at home to stay in the top five of the AP Poll.

Mikayla Blakes was awesome. She had 35 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was clutch from the line, making 10 of 13 free throws.

Blowout city here as LSU ran away from Missouri 108-55 on Sunday. The Tigers are now 24-4 and firmly in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead all scorers. Flau’jae Johnson added 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, ZaKiyah Johnson had 17 points, 14 rebounds and an assist.

This was a good ole fashioned shootout. Oklahoma beat Tennessee 100-93 and moved into the AP Poll top 10!

The Sooners were led by Talaysia Cooper, who had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists. Jaida Civil had a day, putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A brutal defeat for Michigan on Sunday. They fell in the AP Poll, losing to Iowa 62-44 on the road. They’re now 22-5 this year.

Olivia Olson had 13 points, six rebounds and one assist. Mila Holloway was the only other one in double figures with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

As we mentioned before, Iowa upset Michigan to move up in the AP Poll. The Hawkeyes are now 22-5 on the season and looking good before the postseason.

Ava Heiden led the way with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Hannah Stuelke added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Louisville stayed in the AP Poll top 10 despite losing to Virginia 74-72 on Sunday. The Cardinals fell to 24-5 on the season.

Elif Istanbullouoglu led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Reyna Scott added 16 points in the loss.

Women’s AP Poll Top 25 after Week 16

11. TCU

12. Duke

13. Ohio State

14. Maryland

15. Michigan State

16. Kentucky

17. West Virginia

18. Baylor

19. Ole Miss

20. Texas Tech

21. North Carolina

22. Minnesota

23. Georgia

24. Alabama

25. Princeton