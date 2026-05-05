WR Austin Busso commits to Brian Hartline and the USF Bulls

Brian Hartline has his first wide receiver in the class, and it is one he has been building toward for months.

The new USF head coach identified Austin Busso early after arriving in Tampa, and that relationship paid off. The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic has committed to the Bulls, giving Hartline his first receiver pledge in this cycle.

Buss0, the No. 25 prospect in New Jersey, chose USF over Ole Miss, Tennessee, James Madison, Connecticut and Wake Forest.

“I chose USF because I felt like it was the best fit for me,” Busso told Rivals. “The moment I first visited, I knew it was home.”

That comfort level started with Hartline.

The former Ohio State assistant began building a relationship with Bussie last summer and never let up after taking over at USF. That consistency and honesty stood out throughout the process.

“I love the way Coach Hartline cares about his players and how he’s going to put everyone in the best position possible,” Busso said. “He’s been honest with me since day one.”

That track record carries weight.

Hartline built a reputation as one of the top developers of wide receivers in the country before taking over in Tampa, and that background played a role in Busso’s decision as he looks toward the next level.

“I’ve got a great relationship with all the coaches,” Busso said. “We’ve been in contact since last June, and that meant a lot to me.”

Now, Busso becomes a foundational piece for Hartline’s first class at USF. He joins quarterback James Perrone on the Bulls’ commitment list.