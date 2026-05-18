Wrestling All-American Jaxon Smith commits to Ohio State

Jaxon Smith, an All-American wrestler who competed at Maryland, will finish his college career at Ohio State. On Monday, Smith announced that he has committed to the Buckeyes after entering the transfer portal.

“Thank you to everyone that has played a part in my journey so far,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m excited for the future and the pursuit continues.”

All-American Jaxon Smith is a Buckeye! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0lQMDnYTDZ — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) May 18, 2026

Smith has compiled a 91-12 record in his career and a three-time NCAA qualifier. In 2025, Smith was named an All-American after finishing in sixth place at 184 pounds in the NCAA Tournament.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.