Wrestling coach involved in Marcus Freeman altercation appealing 100-year suspension

Former New Prairie assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger has been handed a whopping 100-year suspension by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. Fleeger was the coach that filed a police report for an incident involving Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman earlier this year. He is appealing the suspension.

The incident stemmed from Freeman’s son, Vinny’s, wrestling tournament in January. Fleeger had alleged in the report that Freeman made physical contact with him at the event.

The original report from the South Bend Tribune stated: “The altercation allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman’s match against Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott, which Vinny lost. As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym by Marcus and Penn head coach Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly began exchanging words with the group.”

The report also stated Freeman walked down the hallway and physical contact occurred between him and Fleeger while Freeman’s wife, Joanna, allegedly engaged in a shouting match before local law enforcement separated the group.

Fleegler was informed of the suspension on Jan. 19, soon after the incident occurred. The two main reasons given for the suspension included ‘multiple parent reports of [his] encouraging student-athletes to harm other student-athletes’ and ‘admitting to the Mishawaka Police Department [his] attempts to recruit a student-athlete to transfer to another high school’.

Vinny Freeman committed to Cornell last April

Per USA Today, Fleeger claimed that “complaints against him came after his incident with Freeman.” He believed that Freeman’s status as the head coach at Notre Dame raised concerns and questions about the legitimacy of the accusers. He argued that the IHSAA did not give him due process, all in all.

“My family and I have been dragged through the mud unnecessarily with clickbait headlines,” Freeman said following the incident. “The reality is I behaved in a respectful and professional manner while protecting my family, and that should have been the only headline. Journalistic integrity should matter, upholding ethical principles and news reporting with accuracy and fairness should matter. I know I’m a public figure, and I understand the scrutiny that comes with that. That scrutiny should not extend to my children or any other child of a public figure.

“Lastly, I want to thank the Mishawaka police department and St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office for their efforts in this matter. They examined all the evidence, including video footage and witness statements, and concluded that no criminal battery took place and that no charges should be filed. I was confident in this outcome, because I know I did not intentionally touch anyone in a rude, angry or disrespectful way. I’m glad this matter has been thoroughly reviewed and resolved. Out of respect for everyone involved, I won’t comment further, and we’ll move forward with my family and team.”

Vinny Freeman committed to Cornell last April and signed in November. He also received interest from Michigan during his recruiting process.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.