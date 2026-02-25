Wrestling legend, former Arizona State and Iowa State coach Bobby Douglas dead at 83

Wrestling great Bobby Douglas has died at age 83, according to a press release issued by Iowa State, where he spent more than a decade coaching the sport. Douglas was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.

Considered one of the most influential figures in collegiate wrestling history, Douglas served as the Iowa State coach from 1993-2006. He had an immense impact.

According to the press release, Bobby Douglas was credited with producing 52 All-America performances, 10 individual NCAA titles, three runner-up NCAA finishes and 198 dual victories while with the Cyclones. He was also named the Big Eight or Big 12 Coach of the Year twice, earning those honors in 1993 and 2000.

In 2000, he was also named the NWCA National Coach of the Year. He was tabbed the USA Wrestling Freestyle Coach of the Year in 2004.

Before his time at Iowa State, Douglas coached at Arizona State from 1975-92, winning a national title in 1988. At the time, it was just the third time since 1968 that neither Iowa nor Iowa State was crowned NCAA champions.

As a wrestler himself, Bobby Douglas was the first Black wrestler representing the United States at the Olympics. He made trips in 1964 and 1968, finishing in fourth at the featherweight division in 1964 in Tokyo and then captaining the U.S. Olympic team in Mexico City in 1968.

Bobby Douglas is one of only four coaches in wrestling history to win over 400 career dual matches. He also served as a long-time coach for USA Wrestling.

He was the head coach for the U.S. Olympic team in 1992, guiding the team to six medals, including four golds. He was an assistant coach on six Olympic teams (1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2004).

The 1992 USA Wrestling Man of the Year, Bobby Douglas is also a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame, NAIA Hall of Fame, West Liberty Hall of Fame and Arizona State Hall of Fame.