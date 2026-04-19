‘The Career Killer’ Gunther avenged last year’s shocking WrestleMania 41 loss to Jey Uso with a win over six-time World Champion Seth Rollins Saturday night at WrestleMania 42 Night 1. He was helped by a returning Bron Breakker, who cut Rollins in half with a brutal spear and cost him the match.

Following Breakker’s spear, Gunther made Rollins pass out with a sleeper hold to win. Gunther improves to 2-2 at WrestleMania in four career matches, while Rollins falls to 8-7.

With the win, Gunther caps off an extremely strong calendar year in the WWE. Across that span, the Vienna, Austria native has defeated the likes of Pat McAfee, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Je’Von Evans. He also ended the in-ring career of three future/Hall of Famers in Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

Rollins made his WWE return, after months of teases, at February’s Elimination Chamber PLE. After taking out members of ‘The Vision’, it appeared as if he was set for a WrestleMania clash against Bron Breakker. Breakker originally took Rollins out of action on the Oct. 13, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, which allowed him to undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff.

Breakker, however, caught the injury bug himself. He underwent hernia surgery, and it was decided that he would not be back in time for the clash against Rollins in Las Vegas. This led to the Gunther pivot, as he himself seemed to be lost on the Road to WrestleMania.

Gunther picks up WrestleMania win, while Rollins and Breakker continue feud

The feud between the two began out of nowhere, after ‘The Ring General’ attacked Rollins on the March 30 episode of Raw. The match was quickly made, marking the first one-on-one matchup between the two since the Nov. 8, 2019 episode of Raw. At that time, Gunther was still known as NXT’s WALTER.

Gunther once again attacked Rollins on April 6, which led to the two former World Heavyweight Champions being separated by agents from the back. Finally, on the Raw before WrestleMania, Gunther explained his true motivation for going after Rollins.

“I am solving [Paul] Heyman‘s problem, and I’m going to do it with a smile on my face,” Gunther said. “Because, you are pissing me off. For years, you strut around here acting like you’re the best in this ring. In reality, you’re not. I am.

“If you’re honest to yourself, you never wanted to find out. When I was World Heavyweight Champion, instead of seeking out the highest level of competition, you became a useful idiot for Paul Heyman. So at WrestleMania, it’s personal to me. I’m setting it straight. It’s very personal to me to expose that Seth Rollins can’t lace my boots.”

With Bron Breakker back, it appears as if Rollins and the second-generation star are set to pick up where they left off last October.