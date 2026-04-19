Mere hours before Sunday night’s meting between ‘Demon’ Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 Night 2, Monday Night Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed a stipulation for the bout.

Balor and Mysterio will now collide in a Street Fight, much to the chagrin of the reigning AAA Mega Champion. As Mysterio accused Pearce of not being fair to him, he broke the news to the son of Rey Mysterio. Just like Dominik, Rey will also be competing at WrestleMania 42 Night 2. He’ll be gunning for the Intercontinental Championship in a six-man ladder match.

“You’re not wrestling the ‘Demon’, because you’ll be in a Street Fight,” Pearce told an astonished Mysterio.

A STREET FIGHT 👊



Better get ready for The Demon, @DomMysterio35! #WrestleMania streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn app with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN!



➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/yixynMOSgq — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

More on WrestleMania 42 Night 2 match between Balor, Mysterio

Sunday night will mark the first appearance of ‘Demon’ Finn Balor in three years. The ‘Demon’ Finn Balor character was last seen at WrestleMania 39, in a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Balor has lost his last three ‘Mania matches heading into Sunday night.

The match between Balor and Mysterio at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ is years in the making. Balor originally joined the Judgment Day stable on the June 6, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw, and Mysterio followed later that September. The two remained as members of the ever-evolving stable for nearly four years, until the Judgment Day (now consisting of Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez) turned on Balor on the March 9 episode of Raw.

Tension had been teased amongst the group for nearly the past two years, but the decision to turn on Finn came as he cost Dominik Mysterio the chance to regain his Intercontinental Championship in a match against Penta on March 2.

Mysterio attempted to cheat to win the match, but Balor prevented that from happening. As the two argued on the ensuing edition of Raw, Balor called Mysterio a ‘spoiled little p***k.’ This led to the group turning on Balor, turning him face for the first time in nearly four years.

The appearance of ‘The Demon’ at WrestleMania will mark his the 17th on WWE programming since Balor made his debut in the company in 2015. In that time, Balor has accrued wins over the likes of AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins. His three losses have come against Edge (WrestleMania 39), Roman Reigns (Extreme Rules 2021), and Samoa Joe (NXT TakeOver: The End 2016).