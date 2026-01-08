Wyoming transfer DB Tyrese Boss has committed to Arizona

Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss has committed to Arizona.

Boss is one of the better defensive backs in the transfer portal and chose the Wildcats over interest from a host of schools including Kentucky, TCU, NC State, Louisville and UCLA.

In addition to Arizona, Boss also visited NC State and was planning to trip to UCLA. He’s currently rated a high there-star with an 87 Rating and is the No. 86 rated corner in the transfer portal Industry Rating.

“I chose Arizona because the coaches made it feel like home right away,” Boss said. “It wasn’t just my position coach but all of the staff were real and super genuine.

“I also feel like they could help me become a better corner all around and also help make me become a better man.”

Arizona DB coach Chip Viney was the lead recruiter with Boss.

“Man coach Chip is a great person,” Boss said. “He had this vibe to him that really attracted me. From the first phone call, I kind of knew that this is the coach I want to get developed by.

“He also wasn’t just thinking about me on the visit. He made sure my family was heavily involved in everything we did and he also made it clear that he wants the best for me as a man before football.”

Boss earned All-Mountain West honorable mention honors last season after totaling 39 tackles and five passes defended. He will have three years of eligibility for the Wildcats and should be able to step in and immediately compete for a starting role.

Boss prepped at Chino Hills (Calif.) and originally signed with the Cowboys over scholarship offers from Eastern Washington and Montana State.