Xavier guard All Wright plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wright transferred to Xavier ahead of this season after spending his true freshman campaign at Valparaiso.

Wright appeared in all 33 of Xavier’s games this season. He averaged 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc.

In his lone season at Valparaiso, Wright made 34 appearances and 31 starts. He averaged 15.5 points in 29.6 minutes per outing. For his efforts, he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. Additionally, he received MVC All-Freshman Team and MVC All-Tournament Team honors.

Wright’s 526 points in the 2024-25 season rank fourth in MVC history for points by a freshman and are the most since Creighton’s Doug McDermott in 2010-11. All Wright was born in Mexico, but went to high school at Joplin High School in Missouri.

Ahead of his senior season, Wright transferred to Link Academy, where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Wright was the No. 12 combo guard in On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Wright’s best performance this season was in Xavier’s 96-88 win over Marquette on Feb. 14. The 6-foot-3 guard recorded 19 points, while shooting an efficient 6-8 from the floor. Wright has two years of eligibility remaining.

This season was Xavier’s first under head coach Richard Pitino. The Musketeers posted a 15-18 overall record and a 6-14 mark in conference play. After Xavier’s season-ending loss to UConn in the Big East Tournament, Pitino discussed his plans for Xaiver’s roster next season.

“There’s three phases to it,” Pitino said. “There’s high school recruiting. That’s very, very important. Then, there is retention of your current roster, also very important. And then, the portal. I do not think, unless you have a boatload of money, you can sign 12, 13 transfers every year. That is really, really hard.

“Obviously I didn’t have an opportunity to sign a high school class. We didn’t have any of those guys. So for me, I’m excited about the high school guys we’re signing.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.