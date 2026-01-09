Xavier Lucas ejected on controversial targeting call vs. Ole Miss in 4th quarter of Fiesta Bowl
Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas was ejected following a controversial targeting call in the fourth quarter during the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss. Lucas left the game with 8:54 left in regulation.
Lucas laid a hit on Rebels WR Cayden Lee, and the flags soon followed. After review, it was confirmed.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Demond Williams
Reverses decision
- 2New
Husan Longstreet
5-star QB plans to hit portal
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Deuce Knight
- 4Hot
Isaiah Horton
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 5Trending
Jason Witten
Lands coaching job in SEC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“You do have a launch, and I’d still consider him a defenseless player, because he’s going to the ground and he hasn’t completed the process of the catch,” ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier said. “… This is launching right into him.”
Ole Miss would go on to make a 21-yard field goal from kicker Lucas Carneiro to take a 19-17 lead with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was the first lead for the Rebels since taking a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.