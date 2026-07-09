Yahoo Sports ranks top-10 fantasy quarterbacks for 2026 college football season

Yahoo Sports announced on Thursday that it would be bringing back College Fantasy Football, allowing players from all around the world to draft and play in leagues for the upcoming college football season.

This exciting development allows players to pair the best players from P4 programs with each other, in hopes of defeating their friends and winning a league championship. In the wake of the news, Yahoo Sports’ Lead College Fantasy Football Analyst Eric Froton has ranked the top-10 fantasy quarterbacks.

[You can sign up for Yahoo Sports’ College Fantasy Football here].

The top-10 involves the best all-around quarterbacks in the sport, along with some of the most mobile. After all, mobile quarterbacks are extremely sought after in fantasy sports due to their ability to rack up points on the ground, along with the air.

Froton’s full list is below.

2025: 3,163 pass yards, 26 pass touchdowns, seven interceptions, 399 rush yards, 10 rush touchdowns

Texas‘ Arch Manning tops the list of top fantasy quarterbacks in the sport of college football. Manning enjoyed an electric end to the 2025 season following a rough start, leading the Longhorns to a 7-1 record over their final eight games. In that span, Manning passed for 300-plus yards three times, and recorded a rushing touchdown in four games. No. 16 especially went OFF in Texas‘ Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, rushing for 155 yards and two scores. With Auburn transfer receiver Cam Coleman in the mix, Manning is sure to be a force in College Fantasy Football.

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2025: 3,937 pass yards, 22 pass touchdowns, three interceptions, 527 rush yards, eight rush touchdowns

THE breakout player of the 2025 college football season, Trinidad Chambliss, comes in at No. 2 on the list. Chambliss has shown that he is one of the most talented playmakers in the sport, and that has Ole Miss as a contender to win a National Championship for the first time since 1962. Along with Manning, Chambliss can get it done through the air and on the ground. He rushed for 50-plus yards in five games last season, and surpassed the 300-yard passing mark in eight games.

2025: 2,490 pass yards, 24 pass touchdowns, five interceptions, 835 rush yards, 10 rush touchdowns

Utah‘s Devon Dampier wouldn’t normally find himself on a top-10 quarterbacks in college football list, but College Fantasy Football is different. Dampier established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the sport last season, totaling 835 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Across three collegiate seasons, Dampier has rushed for 2,329 career yards and 33 touchdowns. He is a proven rusher who also passed for 24 touchdowns last season, making him a hot commodity in the fantasy game.

2025: 4,379 pass yards, 34 pass touchdowns, nine interceptions, 89 rush yards, five rush touchdowns

While North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker doesn’t rush the ball much, he’s on this list due to the sheer amount of times he throws the football. As a redshirt freshman last season, Mestemaker led the FBS in passing (4,379 yards) with 34 passing touchdowns (T-2nd). As head coach Eric Morris looks to establish his offense at Oklahoma State, look for Mestemaker to have the ball in his hand ALOT this season. The ‘Pokes should be a fun offense to pick fantasy contributors from, such as star running back Caleb Hawkins and receiver Wyatt Young.

2025: 1,628 pass yards, 10 pass touchdowns, three interceptions, 306 rush yards, five rush touchdowns

Sam Leavitt‘s numbers were down a bit last season due to lingering injuries. When he’s healthy, however, Leavitt has shown to be one of the most dynamic players in the sport. He transferred from Arizona State to LSU for the 2026 season and was gifted with multiple weapons, including former Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown and former Ole Miss receiver Winston Watkins Jr. Leavitt boasts 816 career rushing yards, and has surpassed the 300-plus yard passing mark twice over the past two seasons.

2025: 2,705 pass yards, 25 pass touchdowns, nine interceptions, 700 rush yards, 11 rush touchdowns

One of the most underrated mobile quarterbacks in all of college football has to be Houston‘s Conner Weigman, who totaled 700 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground last season. Along with these numbers, the former Texas A&M transfer passed for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns. Be weary with going all in on Weigman, however, as the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 (Keisean Henderson) remains hot on his heels and could see some game action this season.

2025: 3,065 pass yards, 25 pass touchdowns, eight interceptions, 611 rush yards, six rush touchdowns

Washington‘s Demond Williams Jr. tripled his rushing output for the Huskies last season, and looks to be an even bigger threat with the ball in his hands in 2026. Williams Jr. emerged as one of the breakout players in the Big Ten last season, passing for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Once again, quarterbacks who are both a threat to fill up the stat sheet with both passing and rushing are a major threat for College Fantasy Football.

2025: 629 pass yards, five pass touchdowns, one interception, 458 rush yards, eight rush touchdowns

At last, the Mississippi State football program is in the hands of former four-star recruit Kamario Taylor. As a freshman last season, Taylor rushed for 458 yards and eight scores across 11 games. The Bulldog offense will now run through Taylor, making him a dangerous quarterback to stash in fantasy football. He rushed for 50-plus yards in four of his final five games last season, in which he received more opportunities with the ball in his hand.

2025: 3,565 pass yards, 30 pass touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 156 rush yards, two rush touchdowns

While Oregon’s Dante Moore is often listed among the top-three quarterbacks in the sport, he finds himself at No. 9 on the College Fantasy Football rankings. If you could grab Moore behind eight other quarterbacks, however, that would feel like a massive steal. Moore touched the 300-plus passing yard mark in three games last season, and recorded six games with three-plus passing touchdowns. With star receiver Dakorien Moore back at full strength, Moore will be a strong player in fantasy.

2025: 2,885 pass yards, 14 pass touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 431 rush yards, eight rush touchdowns

Finally, Oklahoma‘s John Mateer rounds out the list. Mateer looks to be fully healthy after dealing with the detrimental thumb injury last season, which made him completely rework his mechanics. Mateer has shown to be a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands, as he boasts 1,408 career rushing yards and 26 rushing scores. He also passed for 250-plus in all four of Oklahoma‘s first four games last season before suffering the injury. Mateer returns All-SEC First Team receiver Isaiah Sategna III, giving him a star to throw to as well.