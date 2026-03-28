Yaxel Lendeborg calls out Alabama after being guarded by Amari Allen, felt disrespected

In Michigan‘s Sweet Sixteen victory on Friday, Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg dropped Alabama freshman Amari Allen with a step-back crossover. He followed up the sharp move with a nothing-but-net 3 ball.

The shot gave Michigan a 50-49 lead in the opening minute of the second half. The Wolverines never trailed again. After the game, Lendeborg reflected on the highlight moment.

“Honestly, I kind of felt a little disrespected having a freshman guarding me,” Lendeborg said. “So, it was just keep attacking the guy. I kind of had the hot hand at that moment, so I just kept trying to be aggressive and continue to try to find shots either for myself or my team, the team to create.

“I think that’s the first time I made somebody fall since, like, middle school or when we were playing in the park. I just had to take that moment in and I was just super happy. I don’t know if I showed it enough, but super happy that that happened.”

After sinking the jaw-dropping bucket, the Michigan star simply shook his head while standing at the top of the key. It was far from his only impressive play in the game. Lendeborg tallied a team-high 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 8-12 from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc.

The performance was nothing new for Yaxel Lendeborg, who won Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus First-Team All-American. Lendeborg is 23 years old. He transferred to Michigan last offseason after spending two seasons at UAB. He couldn’t be happier with his decision.

“Overwhelmed with joy. This is pretty much a dream come true,” Lendeborg said after the win. “I didn’t think I would be this far in life in general, enjoying myself with a bunch of random guys that I met for the first time this year.

“I feel really blessed. Sometimes I’m at a loss for words when I think about where I am right now. I owe it all to my mom. She really drug me out of the hole that I was in. I continue to get blessed. We kept our faith strong, and we’re moving on for the better.”

Michigan isn’t content yet. The Wolverines will look to advance even deeper into the postseason on Sunday when they face off against the winner between Iowa State and Tennessee.