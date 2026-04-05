Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg making it to Monday healthy couldn’t be more important for the Wolverines if they want to beat UConn. So it surprised many to see the star return to action late in the second half vs. Arizona. But, head coach Dusty May defended the move by invoking recent events.

He had just one suggestion. Watch some Elite Eight tape of Duke’s collapse vs. UConn.

Lendeborg frightened Michigan fans during Saturday’s Final Four win. In the first half, Lendeborg rolled his ankle while making a move to the basket. He went back to the locker room not once but twice. And despite the TBS broadcast reporting he’d eventually return, his second trip to the locker room cast doubt on whether his night would actually continue.

However, the Wolverines forward did return. Not only did he start the second half despite a 16-point lead, but he also returned around the 7-minute mark despite a 20-point lead.

Many were surprised, while the TBS broadcast illuminated that Yaxelborg felt it was important to close the game with his teammates. May had a slightly different reasoning when questioned about bringing his injured star back into the game.

“Well, apparently, you guys missed the UConn-Duke game,” May quipped during his postgame press conference. “The game was already decided. We’re playing Duke tomorrow? They were up 19 in the second half, and who won?

“And you’re playing Arizona statistically the number one or two team all year in the country and you’re up 20 with ten minutes left, with eight and a half minutes left. We didn’t feel quite as confident as you guys did that we could just put the kids to bed.”

"Well apparently you guys missed the UConn/Duke game."



Dusty May when asked why Yaxel was in the game late in the second half. pic.twitter.com/Y3QDQh29Pj — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg vows to play on Monday vs. UConn

It was revealed during the game that Lendeborg suffered an MCL sprain and ankle injury. He managed to gut through the blowout win on Saturday, but what about his status for Monday?

Lendeborg left no doubt about where he stands on that matter. It’s going to take an act of God and Congress to keep him off the court if his legs are functioning at all.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg told Tracy Wolfson postgame. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain. And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

And judging by May’s decision late in Saturday’s win, he won’t hesitate to give Lendeborg his wish and let him close out the season on his terms. MCL sprain, ankle twist or not.