Yaxel Lendeborg injury: Jay Bilas explains how Michigan will be impacted in National Championship vs. UConn

With just under nine minutes remaining in the first half of Michigan‘s win over Arizona in the Final Four, Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a left MCL sprain and left ankle sprain. Lendeborg’s injury occurred when he stepped on Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas foot while driving to the basket.

After being examined by Michigan’s medical staff, Lendeborg opted to play in the second half despite the Wolverines already boasting a substantial lead. Lendeborg finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

While Lendeborg continued to help Michigan after his injury occurred, he moved gingerly at times. During an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas discussed how Lendeborg’s injury will affect the outcome of Michigan’s showdown against UConn in the national championship.

“He was walking pretty gingerly when he was warming up for the second half, and he clearly wasn’t moving the way he usually does,” Bilas said. “He’s a First-Team all American. So, if he’s compromised in any way, not 100%, that’s certainly something that’s going to be a factor for Michigan in the game, because he’s their best player. And, he’s been playing his best in the biggest games this year.”

In Michigan’s two games prior to Saturday, Lendeborg averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while shooting 58% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. In March, Lendeborg was not only named a First-Team All-American, but also the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Lendeborg will be pivotal to Michigan slowing down UConn’s front court duo of Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. Though he admits he doesn’t expect to be at full-strength, Lendeborg plans on playing against the Huskies.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg said after Michigan’s win Saturday. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain.

“And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

With Yaxel Lendeborg leading the charge, Michigan will have an opportunity to secure its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines will face off against UConn on Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will air live on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.