Michigan star forward Yaxel Lendeborg headed back to the locker room near the end of the first half of Saturday night’s Final Four game against Arizona. Big concern for the Wolverines.

Shortly after Lendeborg was shown hobbling in the locker room in serious pain, TBS’ Tracy Wolfson delivered an update on the All-American.

“As you saw, Yaxel headed back to the locker room,” Wolfson said. “It is the same ankle he injured in the Big Ten Tournament. They’re going to ice it, do some treatment, and reevaluate him and see if he can return for the second half.”

Although Lendeborg has barely played for Michigan in the first half due to accruing two quick fouls and the injuries, the Wolverines have had no problem with Arizona. The Wolverines jumped out to a commanding 26-10 lead, and rode that to a 48-32 halftime advantage.

The Wolverines are seeking a return to the National Championship Game for the first time since 2018, when they lost to Villanova 79-62. Michigan has not won a national title since 1989. It has lost four consecutive National Championship games (2018, 2013, 1993, and 1992).

Yaxel Lendeborg heading back to the locker room



"Yaxel Lendeborg is getting ice, and he's getting his ankle re-taped and should be back out here as soon as they can complete that." — @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/sRbEhOyCAQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2026

Michigan State legend, Magic Johnson, picked Michigan to win pregame

Prior to Saturday’s Final Four nightcap between Michigan and Arizona, Magic Johnson joined the TBS desk and made his prediction. But there was one problem: Johnson, a Michigan State legend, didn’t want to say the name of the school he picked.

Johnson, of course, said he was cheering for the Big Ten to get a team into the national championship. The conference had two of the teams left in the Final Four before Illinois fell to UConn in Saturday’s opener, leaving Michigan as the last hope to reach the title game.

Johnson told the crew his pick was with the Big Ten. That said, he didn’t want to say “Michigan,” given where he went to school.

“I’m hoping the Big Ten wins,” Johnson said. “We had a great year this year, but we’ve got to get one of our teams in the finals. I can’t say that team’s name because we hate them, but I’m hoping that they win.”

Fellow panelist Clark Kellogg understood what Magic Johnson was saying when he made his pick. Kellogg, of course, went to Ohio State – meaning he’s very familiar with this situation.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article…