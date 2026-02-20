The beef between Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin has spilled over to Friday following LSU‘s 78-70 win over the Rebels Thursday night.

Many dubbed the game the ‘Lane Kiffin Bowl,’ as the game featured the head football coach’s former program (Ole Miss) taking on his new program (LSU). Following the win for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin took to X/Twitter to share his feelings.

“#BTA,” Kiffin tweeted. BTA, which stands for “belt to ass,” has become a commonly used phrase after a win. Along with that tweet, Kiffin tweeted, “Thanks for helping out the attendance @YolettMcCuin was begging for (LSU). Glad they showed up. Great competitive game early ladies!!! #justdifferent.”

Prior to the game, McPhee-McCuin claimed that she was ‘expecting more’ fans following their win over No. 21 Tennessee on Tuesday. Kiffin quote tweeted McCain, saying, “Don’t worry it will be #justdifferent tonight @YolettMcCuin. They will show up for (the LSU) game.”

Kiffin was right, as Thursday night’s game featured an attendance of 7,424 rowdy Rebel fans. Tuesday’s game against Tennessee featured just 3,335 fans, meaning the Tigers brought an extra 4,089 fans to town. Although Ole Miss enjoyed its best atmosphere of the season, LSU walked out of Oxford with a quality win with March on the horizon.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin was not happy with Kiffin’s direct tagging on X/Twitter

Friday morning, McPhee-McCuin returned to social media to call out Kiffin for going at her directly in multiple tweets.

“Have y’all ever heard of a football coach, tagging a WBB coach, after a game? This guy doesn’t even like women’s sports! Cope harder! #GoldingEra,” McPhee-McCuin tweeted.

Along with that tweet, McPhee-McCuin tweeted out a video from last year’s Ole Miss Celebrity Softball Game, in which she struck out Kiffin. Along with the video, she stated, “Special thanks to my CFP coach Pete Golding and squad for coming to the game! Wasn’t his first one either! Looking (forward) to supporting our coach that has won a CFP game in the fall! Let’s say goodbye to the past Rebs, just like I did after this!”

As if Sept. 19 game between LSU and Ole Miss couldn’t get any more juicier, more layers continue to pile on by the week.

As for the actual basketball game, LSU enjoyed a monstrous performance from junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley in the win. Fulwiley contributed a season-high 26 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson was LSU‘s only other scorer in double-digits (18 points). It wasn’t the best scoring night for LSU, but holding Ole Miss to 35% shooting from the field got the job done.