Iowa State heavyweight Yonger Bastida responded to Nebraska’s AJ Ferrari’s apology regarding his comments about Bastida allegedly using HGH. Ferrari made the comments after he lost to Bastida in the semifinals at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland and then medically forfeited to sixth place.

Bastida ended up falling to NC State’s Isaac Trumble in the NCAA finals, but capped his career as an NCAA finalist. Ferrari apologized for the lack of context in the comments and then released a video the next day in conjunction with the Nebraska wrestling program.

Bastida appreciated the apology, but didn’t let it die there after Ferrari said the two spoke over the phone and “remain great friends.” The two are 1-1 against each other in college and Bastida wants one more match against Ferrari.

“Respect for the apology,” Bastida wrote on Twitter/X. “But let’s be real, words don’t fix what happened! If you really want to clear the air, step on the mat one more time with me at a (Real American Freestyle) event. No noise, no talking, ‘NO EXCUSES,’ just WRESTLING.”

Ferrari responded to Bastida’s post on Twitter/X. He tagged Real American Freestyle to try to drum up interest for a third match.

“Give me time to heal up,” Ferrari wrote. “This time I won’t be wrestling with a torn knee. I declare war … Younger Bastida Vs. AJ Ferrari.”

For context, here are Ferrari’s original comments. He spoke on Saturday in Cleveland.

“At the end of the day, I’m the only guy that took that guy down,” Ferrari said. “Listen, I weighed in at 224 pounds with my clothes on, 222 in my underwear. He weighed in at what? 250? 260? Years ago, when I wrestled him, we saw how it went; he didn’t bulldoze me at all. But guess what? You see what he looks like. I said, I’m not gonna say things or accusations, because I know the facts. The facts are you saw him when he was 197 like me, no acne, no back acne or nothing. Look at him now.

“Tons of acne, tons of acne. So whoever’s running the testing protocol … should probably go test some people, not just in the season, but outside the season. But hey, I’m not making excuses, because, listen, it might have gone my way if I’ve been healthy. I tried to warm up, literally, I switched my whole game plan.”

Ferrari is a three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion. He won the title at 197 pounds at Oklahoma State and finished third at that weight last year for Cal State Bakersfield. As he detailed, injuries slowed him down at the NCAA Tournament this year and he ultimately wrestled his last match of the season against Bastida, a loss.