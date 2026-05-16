Youngstown State transfer DB Jeremiah Piper commits to Oklahoma State

Youngstown State transfer defensive back Jeremiah Piper has committed to Oklahoma State, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He began his college career at Western Illinois and Western Michigan before suiting up in one game for the Penguins last year.

Piper appeared in 12 games in 2024 for Western Illinois and made a start against Illinois State. He totaled 28 tackles, including 12 solo stops, to go with four passes defended and an interception against UT Martin.

Prior to his lone year at Western Illinois, Piper spent three seasons at Western Michigan. He played in two games in 2023 after missing the entire 2022 season. During the 2021 season, he made 10 appearances, but did not record a stat on defense.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Piper played high school football at Southfield (Mich.) before arriving at Western Michigan in 2020. He received a waiver for a seventh year of eligibility, On3’s Pete Nakos previously reported, meaning he is ready to go under new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris.

Oklahoma State has been active in the transfer portal as Morris takes over for Mike Gundy. Jeremiah Piper is the 55th addition from the transfer space as the Cowboys add to a class that ranks No. 27 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

Of course, the most notable portal addition for Oklahoma State is former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He shone under Morris’ watch last season as he led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and his 34 passing touchdowns sat tied with Darian Mensah for the most in the country.

After Mestemaker entered the portal, Morris said he received plenty of interest from top programs. While speaking with ESPN, Morris specifically mentioned Oregon, Texas A&M and LSU as teams that wanted to land Mestemaker’s commitment. But he said communication was key to adding the player who ranks No. 7 in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

“They were just saying, ‘We’re not dumb enough to think nobody else is going to be calling you,’” Mestemaker said. “‘We know other schools are going to be calling you. We just want you to let us know what you’re thinking.’”