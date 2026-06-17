Zachariah Branch reveals real reason he transferred from USC to Georgia

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch just revealed why he transferred from USC to Georgia last year. During his recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Branch why he made the big move, and it had to do with a lawsuit involving a weightlifting accident at USC.

“Somebody was lifting in the weight room, and the weight fell on their chest, their neck,” Zachariah Branch said. He then talked about how he wanted to get extra work in after practice, including working with the jugs machine. But since the jugs machine was in the weight room, Branch couldn’t access it because of the lawsuit prevented USC from making any adjustments when it was closed.

Zachariah Branch reveals the real reason why he transferred from USC to Georgia:



The Falcons rookie WR said due to a lawsuit involving a weight lifting accident, he wasn't able to access the USC athletic facilities after hours to get in extra work when he wanted. pic.twitter.com/UJODReuoOV — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 17, 2026

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Branch also said that he tried to find places in the Los Angeles area to get extra work in, but traffic was an issue. The Falcons rookie added that the USC football team shares the training room with “everybody.”

“It’s tennis, it’s volleyball… It was a lot of hassle trying to find little stuff to build into my plan,” Branch stated. “I couldn’t really find a way to build my plan how I wanted to. It was a tough decision, but that is what ended up making me leave.”

Zachariah Branch is a great ‘fit’ for the Falcons

Branch played for USC in 2023 and 2024 and was named a first-team All-American in 2023 after scoring a punt-return TD and kick return TD. During his one season at Georgia, Branch was selected to the All-SEC Second Team after catching 73 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns.

In April, the Falcons selected Branch in the third round of the draft. “We’ve spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have, and he really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said in May, per ESPN. “But just a player that you can really line up all over the field.”

Branch is ready to show the NFL world the extra work he put in at USC and Georgia. “I’ve always been strong,” Branch said. “Even when I got to Georgia, I think people were shocked. I’d be lifting with the linemen. I was probably strongest pound-for-pound on the team.”