2025 Year in Review: Top 10 biggest NIL, sports business storylines

In 2025, college sports underwent another major transformation as revenue-sharing arrived. But that was just one of the top storylines in the NIL and sports business space.

The House v. NCAA settlement became the top story from this calendar year, but private equity is also sure to be part of the conversation into 2026. Those talks took place throughout 2025, with the Big Ten and Big 12 at the forefront.

Of course, there was also a high-profile NIL dispute and a major step in the NCAA’s quest for federal legislation to help settle the landscape. Here is On3’s 2025 year in review, breaking down the Top 10 storylines in NIL and sports business.

House settlement ushers in rev-share era

After receiving preliminary approval in 2024, the quest for final approval of the House settlement ended in June 2025. That’s when Judge Claudia Wilken approved the landmark agreement, paving the way for schools to directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes. It also brought about the College Sports Commission as a new enforcement entity, led by CEO Bryan Seeley.

The CSC launched to enforce key terms of the 10-year settlement, including the NIL Go clearinghouse, which received a slew of criticism after its initial debut. NIL Go has cleared $87.5 million in deals as of the last update Nov. 6. However, the CSC’s participation agreements are also generating skepticism as 2025 winds down.

Private equity, capital talks swirl

As schools prepared for rev-share, the idea of private equity and private capital came about in college sports, with the Big Ten and Big 12 front-and-center. The Big Ten has explored a more than $2 billion private capital deal, but it generated pushback from some member schools.

Additionally, Ross Dellenger reported the Big 12 is nearing a private capital deal of its own which would infuse millions to member schools. A Big 12 school also announced a first-of-its-kind equity deal in December. Utah announced a deal with Otro Capital, which would infuse up to nine figures in cash and create a for-profit entity, Utah Brands and Entertainment.

Nico Iamaleava transfers amid NIL dispute

Late in the spring college football transfer portal window in 2025, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Tennessee and quarterback Nico Iamaleava were in active negotiations about a new deal. However, the situation took multiple turns, and Iamaleava later entered the portal.

Iamaleava missed a practice before the Vols’ spring game, Volquest reported, and Tennessee ultimately decided to move on from him. He later committed to UCLA, but the reaction poured in from across the college football world after the NIL dispute.

One of the biggest storylines of the 2025 college football season was the amount of money schools paid in coaching buyouts. Multiple high-profile firings led to more than $228 million in buyout money handed out, flying past the previous record of $132 set in 2023 – fueled by Jimbo Fisher’s $77 million figure.

LSU coach Brian Kelly received the highest buyout of the cycle at $53 million, and James Franklin’s $49 million buyout at Penn State dropped to $9 million after he took the Virginia Tech job and triggered his duty to mitigate clause. Kelly’s buyout is the second-largest in history behind Fisher’s, and Billy Napier received the third-largest from Florida at $21 million.

Wisconsin sues Miami after Xavier Lucas transfer

One of the biggest transfer stories of 2025 didn’t involve the portal at all. Wisconsin DB Xavier Lucas withdrew from the university and enrolled at Miami. The University of Wisconsin then sued the University of Miami and its NIL collective for alleged tortious interference.

The suit marked an unprecedented moment in college athletics as one university sued another over financial damages. Miami later filed a motion to dismiss the suit, On3’s Pete Nakos and Brett McMurphy reported, which is still being worked through.

ACC settles lawsuit with Florida State, Clemson

One of the ACC’s top priorities in 2025 was to settle lawsuits brought by Florida State and Clemson, challenging the conference’s grant of rights. Both boards approved settlement terms in March, ending the legal battles on all fronts.

As part of the agreement, the ACC will have a new exit fee structure and revenue distribution model. It will now be based on a five-year rolling average of TV ratings, with a majority share of the base media rights placed into a viewership pool for distribution.

Former NBA Draftee James Nnaji deemed eligible

Amid multiple eligibility questions the NCAA faced in 2025, one of the biggest decisions came in December. James Nnaji, a former NBA Draft pick, signed with Baylor after receiving four years of eligibility. That decision brought plenty of reaction across college basketball.

Though the Detroit Pistons drafted Nnaji – and his draft rights were part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the New York Knicks – he never played in an NBA or NBA G-League game. Instead, he played professionally in Europe. The NCAA granted Nnaji four years of immediate eligibility, meaning he can join Baylor for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

NCAA’s quest for federal legislation stalls

Since the NIL era began, the NCAA has been searching for federal legislation to help settle the landscape. Those efforts ramped up in 2025, and the SCORE Act was on track for a vote on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives at one point. However, the vote was removed from the schedule that day, and Senate Democrats criticized the legislation.

The SCORE Act was one of a handful of college sports-focused bills announced. The COACH Act was introduced in October to cap college football coaches’ salaries and buyouts, and the “Restore College Sports Act” was introduced in March. That bill would create an entity to replace the NCAA.

President Donald Trump wants to get involved

Amid the NCAA’s pursuit of a federal bill, President Donald J. Trump also made it clear he was willing to step in to help settle things down. He took multiple steps toward that goal, notably signing an executive order in July to crack down on pay-for-play, third-party NIL deals.

Trump was also putting together a presidential commission with Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban as co-chairs. Plans for the commission were paused, but Trump remained vocal about NIL in college athletics.

Throughout the 2025 college football season, TV ratings surged. Regular-season viewership increased by 9% from a year ago, and ABC emerged as the biggest winner.

ABC aired 17 of the Top 20 most-watched games of the year, led by Texas vs. Texas A&M in their Week 14 rivalry game. FOX, however, had the top two games of the season: Ohio State’s Week 14 win over Michigan (18.4 million) and the Buckeyes’ Week 1 victory over Texas (16.6 million) led the way.

College athletics saw plenty of changes throughout 2025 as the NIL and rev-share eras are officially underway. Heading into 2026, though, there are still plenty more storylines to track in the ever-changing space.