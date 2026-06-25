2026 College World Series becomes third most-watched on record, caps strong NCAA Baseball Tournament

Through the 2026 College World Series, ESPN scored plenty of TV ratings wins. A strong run through the NCAA baseball tournament ended as the third-most watched CWS on record, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma’s championship-clinching win over North Carolina averaged 2.5 million viewers, peaking at 3 million, ESPN said Thursday. It was the most-watched college baseball game of the season. Game 2 came in with 2.3 million viewers on average. As a whole, the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament saw a 24% year-over-year increase in viewership with 1.5 million average viewers.

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For comparison, last year’s championship series brought 2.5 million viewers on average as LSU took down Coastal Carolina. That was a two-game series, though, as the Tigers swept the Chanticleers to bring home the national title.

Heading into the finals, the CWS brought 1.4 million viewers as part of a 34% year-over-year increase. North Carolina’s June 14 victory over West Virginia led the charge with 2 million viewers in primetime. It was the lone pre-championship series game to hit the 2-million mark.

Georgia’s victory over Texas on June 16 also brought a TV ratings win during the College World Series. The matchup drew 1.8 million viewers as the Bulldogs stayed alive in the bracket while the Longhorns’ season came to an end. It also topped the initial matchup between the two teams on June 13, which averaged 1.34 million viewers.

The June 17 game between Georgia and Oklahoma also delivered 1.7 million viewers as the Sooners clinched a spot in the finals, ESPN announced. It topped the first matchup the two teams played June 15, which averaged 1.64 million viewers. Both showdowns ranked in the top five most-watched pre-finals games.

North Carolina’s win over Ole Miss on June 12 also drew an impressive number at 1.45 million viewers on average. It just topped Ole Miss’ loss to Troy on June 14, which ESPN previously announced drew 1.4 million.

The 2026 College World Series continued a trend of surging TV ratings for ESPN during the NCAA Tournament. Super Regionals drew their highest viewership since 2009 with a 31% year-over-year increase, fueled by three games of at least 1.1 million viewers on average. That came after a 38% increase, year-over-year, during the Regional round as the tournament got underway.

The college baseball regular season was also filled with TV ratings wins for ESPN. Across its networks, the company saw viewership increase 49% year-over-year as part of its best regular season since 2012.