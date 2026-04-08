Monday night, Michigan clinched its first national title since 1989 as the Wolverines held off UConn. The matchup also delivered solid TV ratings across TBS, TNT and truTV, becoming the most-watched national title game in seven years.

Michigan’s victory averaged 18.3 million viewers, CBS and TNT Sports announced. That includes a peak audience of 20.4 million as it became the most-watched national championship since 2019. That year, an average of 19.6 million viewers tuned to CBS as Virginia defeated Texas Tech in overtime.

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For comparison, last year’s national championship game between Florida and Houston – which aired on CBS – averaged 18.1 million viewers and had a peak audience of 21.1 million viewers. That number came before Nielsen introduced the Big Data + Panel metric last fall, which has played a role in recent sports TV ratings increases.

As a whole, the 2026 NCAA Tournament averaged 10.9 million viewers, CBS and TNT Sports said. That marks a 7% increase to make it the second most-watched March Madness since 1994.

The national title game followed up a strong showing in the Final Four, led by Michigan’s dominant victory over Arizona. That matchup averaged 14.293 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV. That includes 811,000 people watching the “Fab Five” alt-cast on truTV, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures obtained by On3.

The first game of the night brought 14.16 million viewers on average as UConn fought off Illinois in the Final Four. Both games were notably down from last year’s semifinals, which aired on CBS rather than cable.

This season’s title game moved to cable as part of the annual rotation between CBS and TNT Sports, which alternate as the home of the Final Four. When TBS, TNT and truTV last carried the national championship in 2024, more than 14.8 million viewers tuned in, according to data from Sports Media Watch.

Heading into the Final Four, the 2026 NCAA Tournament saw another increase in viewership this year after a surge during the regular season. TV ratings were up 9% through the first two weekends of March Madness, and the event was tracking to be the most-watched tournament since 1993.

How it happened: Michigan wins national title

Points came at a premium for both Michigan and UConn in Monday’s game. It took until the 12:56-mark of the second half for the Wolverines to make a three-pointer. Although UM led by as many as 11, the Huskies seemed to punch back every time and kept things interesting down the stretch.

Late in the second half, UConn looked like it was getting ready for another run. Then, freshman Trey McKenney entered the chat. He hit a huge three-pointer to make it a 65-58 lead for Michigan as the Wolverines once again rose to the occasion.

Elliot Cadeu, the Final Four MOP, led the way for Michigan and took over early in the second half. He dropped a team-high 19 points and especially cashed in at the free throw line, going 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. Yaxel Lendeborg, despite clearly playing at less than full strength, had 13 points. Morez Johnson also put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Michigan became the first Big Ten men’s basketball team to win a national title since Michigan State in 2000. It’s also the Wolverines’ first national championship in men’s basketball since 1989.