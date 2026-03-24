2026 NCAA Tournament: TV ratings surge across first, second rounds of March Madness

Through two rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, TV ratings are surging. CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced record viewership for the Rounds of 64 and 32 in March Madness.

TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV are averaging 10.1 million viewers through the first weekend, the networks announced. That’s a 7% increase from last year and comes on the heels of a surge in TV ratings for the First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in Dayton.

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The Round of 64 averaged 9.5 million viewers across the four networks on Thursday and Friday – a 9% increase. Then, the Round of 32 averaged 11.0 million viewers on Saturday and Sunday, which is up 7% and the most-watched second round since 1993.

CBS Sports & TNT Sports continue record-setting viewership for NCAA Tournament



🏀 Most-watched NCAA Tournament in history with 10.1 million viewers through Second Round



🏀 Record-breaking 19.7 million viewers for Sunday’s early primetime window led by St. John’s win over Kansas pic.twitter.com/D0MPs0bNFh — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 24, 2026

Sunday’s “early primetime” window led the charge with three games on the schedule. That combination of St. John’s vs. Kansas, Iowa vs. Florida and Tennessee vs. Virginia averaged a collective 19.7 million viewers. It’s now the most-watched first-week window in NCAA Tournament history and marks a 29% increase.

It’s important to note that the 2026 NCAA Tournament since Nielsen debuted its Big Data + Panel metric in September 2025. Specific game-by-game viewership data was not available at the time of publication.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports continue to bring strong numbers during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. An average of 7.5 million viewers watched the four matchups in Dayton to get March Madness underway. Wednesday’s game between Miami (OH) and SMU led the way with 2.8 million viewers on average, which is a 17% increase from the previous top game. That figure would have ranked in the Top 10 among regular season games this year, according to data compiled by On3.

According to Awful Announcing’s Manny Soloway, Texas vs. NC State averaged 1.8 million viewers while Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh drew 1.514 million and UMBC vs. Howard hit 1.352 million. The 2026 First Four also topped 2025, which averaged 7.4 million viewers and became the best on record. That number did not include Big Data, but marked a 20% increase from 2024. Miami (OH) vs. SMU also topped Xavier vs. Texas in 2025, which brought in 2.4 million viewers on average.

The First Four’s strong TV ratings came after a strong regular season for men’s college basketball. Household viewership increased by 10%, and the three major networks all saw surges, as well. FOX saw its best men’s college basketball season yet with a 38% increase while CBS had a 10% uptick from last season. ESPN also said its viewership was up 25% year-over-year, fueled by its best-ever “Big Monday” season.