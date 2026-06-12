Adidas announces 2026 adizero 7 Class, inks NIL deals with top high school recruits
Adidas announced its 2026 adizero 7 Class on Friday. The athletic brand inked NIL deals with seven top high school recruits.
These high school recruits become the latest additions to Adidas’ long line of featured athletes. Some of these prominent names include Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
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Adidas’ 2026 adizero 7 Class
5-star WR Jamier Brown
Ohio State commit (Class of 2027)
Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
4-star WR Braylon Clark
Uncommitted (Class of 2028)
Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School
5-star ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
USC commit (Class of 2027)
San Diego (California) Cathedral Catholic
5-star+ EDGE David Jacobs
Ohio State commit (Class of 2027)
Roswell (Georgia) Blessed Trinity Catholic
5-star WR Nick Lennear
Miami commit (Class of 2027)
Miami (Florida) Miami Carol City
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5-star CB A’mir Sears
Uncommitted (Class of 2028)
Pembroke Pines (Florida) Columbus
4-star QB Trae Taylor
Nebraska commit (Class of 2027)
Omaha (Nebraska) Millard South
Adidas’ NIL class features some of highest-ranked players in Class of 2027
As a whole, Adidas’ 2026 adizero 7 NIL class features five of the top 44 players in the nation out of the 2027 cycle. With Braylon Clark and A’mir Sears, the brand also has two of the top 12 prospects in 2027.
The group includes some of the highest-profile high school football players, as well. Trae Taylor’s $703,000 On3 NIL Valuation is the highest of the group and ranks No. 7 in the high school football NIL rankings. David Jacobs also sits at No. 16 with a $540,000 On3 NIL Valuation.
The On3 NIL Valuation is calculated by combining Roster Value and personal NIL. Roster value is the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives. NIL in an athlete’s name, image and likeness and the value it could bring to regional and national brands.