Throughout Indiana’s run to a national championship, adidas partnered with two of the Hoosiers’ biggest stars: quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. The two players signed NIL deals with the brand this season while leading the Hoosiers to the mountaintop.

As the confetti fell at Hard Rock Stadium following Indiana’s victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff title game, adidas was quick to honor both Mendoza and Sarratt. The company released a tribute via social media.

Monday’s victory completed a historic turnaround for IU under Curt Cignetti. The program went just 3-9 the year before he arrived. Now, the Hoosiers have won it all – and adidas acknowledged the way they rewrote the history books.

Mendoza completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards in Monday’s title game, but his biggest play of the game was with his legs. Facing 4th and 5 in the red zone, Indiana ran a designed quarterback draw, and Mendoza fought his way to the end zone for what became the game-winning touchdown. That run helped propel Indiana to its first-ever national championship.

Mendoza announced his NIL deal with adidas just before IU took on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in December. He became the latest college football star to partner with the Three Stripes, joining Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, among others.

Then, Elijah Sarratt joined him on adidas’ athlete roster. The company announced his addition Jan. 7, just before Indiana’s matchup with Oregon in the Peach Bowl. He’s a top target for Mendoza this season, heading into Monday’s title game with 62 receptions for 802 yards and a Big Ten-leading 15 receiving touchdowns.

Ahead of the national championship game, Mendoza and Sarratt surprised their teammates with adidas gift packs through their partnership. They included Harden Volume 10 sneakers, Purechills, Control 5s, apparel and custom Indiana suitcases.

Additionally, Mendoza’s $2.6 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 5 in college football. He also sits at No. 7 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.

For adidas, it was a monumental day. Both Indiana and Miami are adidas schools, making it the first all-adidas championship ever.