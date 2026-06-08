Arbitrator rules in favor of Georgia athletes after NIL deals rejected by College Sports Commission

Two Georgia athletes are set to have NIL deals cleared after going to arbitration in a College Sports Commission case, the CSC announced Monday. A neutral arbitrator ruled in the athletes’ favor.

The deals were denied by the NIL Go clearinghouse in March after falling out of the range of compensation criteria as part of the process, as Ross Dellenger wrote at the time. That decision came two months before the CSC updated its range of compensation model, and after that update, the deals fall into the range.

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Once the CSC made the update, the commission informed the arbitrator and moved to dismiss the arbitration. The arbitrator denied the motion to dismiss while ruling the Georgia athletes’ deals could move forward.

“As more deals are submitted and cleared, we regularly update our dataset to ensure that student-athletes receive the NIL compensation they deserve,” said College Sports Commission CEO Bryan Seeley in a statement. “We are committed to applying the rules fairly and to continuously refining the tools we use to do so. When additional data showed these deals were within range, we acted immediately to clear them.”

Upon NIL Go’s launch last summer following House settlement approval, deals worth more than $600 were subject to the clearinghouse. In April, the CSC updated its guidelines and said deals worth between $600 and $2,500 were not subject to the clearinghouse.

The Georgia ruling is the second known arbitration decision for the College Sports Commission as it approaches its one-year anniversary. Last month, the CSC received a victory in a case involving Nebraska football players.

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An arbitrator upheld the denial of $7.5 million worth of NIL deals for 18 Nebraska athletes through partnerships with PlayFly, the school’s multimedia rights partner. The CSC classifies Playfly and other multimedia rights holders, such as Learfield, as associated entities. An associated entity is defined as a third party affiliated with a university that exists primarily to promote that school’s sports or to create NIL opportunities.

The deals were consolidated into one singular case before an arbitrator and became the first to reach that part of the process. Per CSC rules, the university can re-submit the agreements after the ruling.

The ruling in the Nebraska case came shortly after defendants in the House case filed a motion challenging the review of MMR deals. A hearing is set for Wednesday.