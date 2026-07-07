Brett Yormark backs Protect College Sports Act, stresses need for 'progress over perfection'

Upon the Protect College Sports Act’s introduction, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was among those to voice support for the bipartisan bill. He said it will help bring stability to college athletics, but acknowledged there’s still work to do.

Yormark confirmed he plans to be in Washington, D.C. next week as negotiations continue about the Protect College Sports Act. The bill is on track for the Senate floor after a markup and Commerce Committee vote last month, and Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has the authority to call it for a full vote.

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In the meantime, conversations have taken place with sponsors Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Yormark said they will keep going next week. He stressed the need for progress instead of the “perfect” legislation as the Protect College Sports Act addresses key issues.

“When I look at the bill … there was a lot of negotiation that was being done, a lot of horse-trading that was being done,” Yormark said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days. “I look at where we’ve landed right now as progress over perfection. Nothing is going to be perfect, but the question is, can we make progress? Are we better off with a bill than without one?

“When I think about some of the elements of the bill that I like, it starts with agent restrictions, which we need. Federal preemption, limited liability protection, the transfer portal, eligibility, cap circumvention, just to name a few. They’re not perfect as currently written, but they will help resolve some of the chaos that’s currently in the system and deliver a more stable model for collegiate athletics moving forward.”

Brett Yormark: ‘A lot to like’ about PCSA

Shortly after the Protect College Sports Act’s introduction, the Big 12 and ACC made their support clear for the bill. However, the Big Ten and SEC said they do not support the legislation as it’s currently written. They have also circulated potential revisions, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported.

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Brett Yormark said more talks will take place about possible changes. It’s part of the back-and-forth when it comes to the legislative process. As he looked at the heart of the bill, though, he sees the good it can do for college athletics.

“Next week, I’ll be on the Hill, and we’ll discuss areas that could be tweaked and refined,” Yormark said. “But I think at the core there’s a lot in there to like. It’s not perfect, don’t get me wrong. But there’s a lot to like. And I know, having spoken to both Senators, again, it was a major negotiation, and you got to have give and take in those situations.”