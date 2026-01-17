Carson Beck reveals how NIL 'creates a whole new landscape' in college football

When Carson Beck arrived at Georgia as a freshman in 2020, the NIL era was still a year away. That came in 2021, giving him a front-row seat as the college football landscape drastically changed.

As he looked back on the last six years, Beck – now the quarterback at Miami – broke down NIL’s impact on the sport and how things have shifted. He used this year’s College Football Playoff as an example.

Miami, Ole Miss and Indiana all made their first-ever appearances in the CFP this year, showcasing the amount of parity in college football. But when it comes to the amount of dollars flying around compared to Beck’s freshman year, he thought back to the stipend he’d receive as a freshman.

“Obviously, it creates a whole new side of college football,” Beck said Saturday at CFP national championship media day. “We’ve seen college football change so much since NIL has become a thing. Honestly, I’m in like a pretty cool range of where NIL came in. When I started, it was my stipend check. I had like 150 in the bank. I’d go fill up my gas, go get dinner, and I’m waiting for the next stipend check. That’s when I was 18, 19 years old. Now these 18, 19-year-old kids are making hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of dollars. Which is honestly crazy.

“It’s totally changed the landscape of what college football is. You even see it with these playoffs. All the teams that were in the Final Four, three of them had never been there before. Again, I think it creates a whole new landscape of college football, and it’s a really cool opportunity for us as players and honestly for everybody involved.”

Carson Beck has also been front-and-center in the new-look landscape. He signed a deal at Miami to become one of the highest-paid players in college football, On3’s Pete Nakos previously reported. The deal was worth between $3 and $3.2 million, but incentives could have taken it up to $6 million.

Additionally, at $3.1 million, Beck’s On3 NIL Valuation ranks among the top in college sports. He sits at No. 5 in the college football NIL rankings and No. 6 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.